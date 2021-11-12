Ranking the 3 greatest seasons of Klay Thompson's NBA career in terms of three-point percentage

Klay Thompson has missed the last two NBA campaigns entirely. However, the three-time champion could finally be back with the Golden State Warriors before NBA Christmas Day this season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the All-NBA shooting guard could be back by December 20th or 23rd.

"I'm told if he continues on his current course right now in rehab, that a target date for his return will be set probably within the next couple weeks. It could be --there's optimism it could be as soon as December 20, December 23. The Warriors have home games before Christmas, and so the plan for Klay Thompson is to continue to ramp up."

"The Warriors will go on a road trip in mid-December, and at that point, if Klay continues on this track, he'd go down and play with the Warriors' G League team. And the idea is, and the hope is, they'll have him back perhaps prior to Christmas."

The Golden State Warriors currently have the best record in the NBA at 10-1. The squad will definitely receive a huge boost from the availability of Thompson, a five-time All-Star who can help the team in the shooting area and defensively.

Klay Thompson's top 3 NBA seasons in terms of three-point percentage

Klay Thompson has been named to the All-Defensive team before, and he is certainly a great two-way player.

The 31-year-old has been a nuclear scorer in several situations throughout his illustrious NBA career. He is regarded as one of the greatest shooters of all time, while some even say that he is better than Stephen Curry as a pure shooter.

In this article, we will take a look at the top three seasons of Klay Thompson's NBA career in terms of three-point shooting percentage.

#3 2015-16 NBA season

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to the media

While the Golden State Warriors were on their way to establishing a record during the 2015-16 NBA regular season, Stephen Curry shone for the team. He ended that season as the only unanimous NBA MVP in league history.

However, Klay Thompson also had an impressive campaign. The shooting guard, who was already an NBA champion with the team, recorded his third-best season in terms of three-point field-goal percentage (it was his second-best at the time) after making 42.5% of his threes.

Thompson averaged 22.1 points per game that year and had 47/42.5/87 shooting splits. He attempted 650 three-pointers and made 276 (two career-highs).

#2 2014-15 NBA season

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates

After impressing the NBA with their shooting capabilities in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons, the Splash Brothers were ready to win it all under Steve Kerr in the 2014-15 campaign.

Klay Thompson, alongside league MVP Stephen Curry, formed one of the greatest backcourts in NBA history. The duo had a great season as the Warriors led the league in the regular season and won the NBA championship.

Thompson made 43.9% of his shots from deep and averaged 21.7 points per game in 77 appearances. He made it to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career. He also had his famous 37-point quarter against the Sacramento Kings during the 2014-15 NBA season.

#1 2017-18 NBA season

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Trophy

The Golden State Warriors dominated the NBA in the 2016-17 season with Kevin Durant. The team looked set to do the same in the 2017-18 campaign, and Thompson understood the task.

Klay Thompson made it to the All-Star Game for the fourth consecutive time during the 2017-18 NBA regular season. He also posted the highest three-point field-goal percentage of his illustrious career.

Thompson attempted 7.1 three-pointers per game during the regular season and averaged 3.1 per game. He made 44% of his three-pointers that year, as he attempted 521 threes and made 229.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh