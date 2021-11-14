×
Ranking the 3 greatest seasons of LeBron James' NBA career in terms of three-pointers made

LeBron James #6 of the LA Lakers shoots.
Victor R. Lopez M.
ANALYST
Modified Nov 14, 2021 10:19 AM IST
Listicle

LeBron James can be unstoppable offensively with his jump shots. Although he has not been a jump shot specialist throughout his NBA career, 'King James' can definitely be a streaky shooter who would make some teams pay in big situations from beyond the arc.

We even saw him make five three-pointers in a Game 7 of the NBA Finals back in 2013. James has also made more than 40% of his threes during a single season, back in the 2012-13 campaign.

LeBron James' Top 3 seasons in terms of total three-pointers

Recently, the Golden State Warriors fell out of the 2021 NBA Playoffs after LeBron James sent in a game-winning three-pointer in last year's NBA Play-In tournament. The shot proved that 'The King' can definitely shoot well enough from the three-point line.

James has made 34.5% of his three-pointers throughout his regular-season career, and 33.7% in the NBA Playoffs. In terms of total three-pointers, the 36-year-old has made 1,996 in his regular-season career (11th in NBA history) and 432 in the NBA Playoffs (second all-time).

In this article, we will give you LeBron James' Top 3 seasons in terms of three-pointers converted during his regular-season career.

Without further ado, let us take a look.

#3 2008-09 NBA season

LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
En route to his first NBA MVP, LeBron James had a solid season in terms of three-point shooting back in the 2008-09 campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James averaged 28.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game and led the Cavs to an NBA-leading 66-16 record. 'King James' made 132 of his 384 attempts from beyond the arc during the regular season, which is his third-best total in a single season so far.

LeBron James made 34.4% of his three-pointers during the 2008-09 regular-season. He then put up his career-best in a single game with eight three-pointers against the Milwaukee Bucks on February 20th, 2009.

#2 2019-20 NBA season

LeBron James #23 of the LA Lakers.
Before leading the LA Lakers to the 17th NBA championship in franchise history, LeBron James had an MVP-caliber year.

James led the NBA in assists per game during the 2019-20 regular season (10.2 per game). He also averaged 25.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, while making 49.3% of his field goals.

James made 34.8% of his three-pointers during the 2019-20 regular season as he attempted a career-high 425 three-point shots and made 148. He averaged a career-high 6.3 attempts from three per game, and converted 2.2 per night (second-best of his career).

#1 2017-18 NBA season

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during Game Seven of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.
There is a big notion that LeBron James' greatest single-season performance came in the last campaign of his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. James was on fire during the 2017-18 NBA season and especially during the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

It might be a healthy debate to analyze LeBron James' greatest single season of his illustrious NBA career. Without a doubt, there will be a lot of options to choose from.

Take the 2012-13 NBA season, for example, when James led the Miami Heat to a unique regular season while winning the NBA MVP and being a DPOY candidate. This was all before he won the NBA Finals MVP, which made the season a prime candidate for being one of James' best ever.

Still, the 2017-18 NBA season was huge for LeBron James on an individual level. Apart from leading the NBA in points, games, minutes and field goals, he made the most three-pointers in a single season of his career.

James attempted 406 threes during the 2017-18 regular season and made 149. It gave him a 36.7% three-point field-goal percentage for the year (third-best of his career for a single season).

