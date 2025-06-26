Ranking the 30 best players ahead of 2025 NBA Draft's second round

After the first round of the NBA draft, some highly regarded prospects will slip through the cracks. There are quite of few of those this year, including seven players with first-round grades on my board. Here are the 30 best players remaining for day two of the 2025 NBA Draft.

1. Noah Penda, F, Le Mans

Penda finished inside the top 20 of my final board for his incredible off-ball defense and high-feel passing. Even with major scoring concerns and a shaky jumper, Penda’s defense alone makes him a steal in the second round.

2. Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas

Thiero sits just one spot behind Penda on my board and is another incredible value in the second round. Despite a poor outside shot, Thiero’s elite athleticism, slashing and defensive playmaking are high-end traits worth developing.

3. Rasheer Fleming, F, St. Joseph’s

Most mock drafts projected Fleming comfortably inside the first round, but he slipped outside of the top 30, possibly due to offensive concerns. He’s a menacing perimeter defender with upside to develop into a star defensive player.

4. Kam Jones, G, Marquette

Jones’s excellent handle, footwork and touch help him score efficiently at all levels. He isn’t an excellent athlete or defender, but a strong enough shot and great passing will offer pathways to offensive value.

5. Javon Small, G, West Virginia

Small is an underrated prospect who projects as a 3-and-D guard with a brilliant off-ball game. He isn't much of an on-ball scorer, but he’ll thrive as a low-usage guard next to other great offensive players.

6. Jamir Watkins, F, Florida State

Despite being an older prospect, Watkins fits the mold of modern dribble-pass-shoot wings. If he continues to shoot well, Watkins could find a home as a solid two-way wing with some passing value.

7. Johni Broome, F/C, Auburn

Broome lacks the size to play center at the NBA level, but his offensive skill level should help him find a role. He’s an excellent passer and handler with promising shooting upside which fits as an offensive utility big.

8. Koby Brea, F, Kentucky

Brea is the draft’s best pure shooter and a deadeye shotmaker both on and off the ball. He won’t add much aside from shooting, but the spacing gravity alone makes him worth a high second-round pick.

9. Bogoljub Markovic, F, Mega Basket

Markovic’s size, movement shooting and quick processing make him an intriguing offensive bet as an off-ball shooter and connector. Teams could stash him overseas while he improves physically and defensively.

10. Alex Toohey, F, Sydney

Toohey is one of the draft’s best defensive playmakers, generating tons of turnovers as a help and on-ball defender. Any improvement to his outside shooting or driving creation could help him crack a rotation as a defense-first wing.

11. Sion James, F, Duke

James played point guard at times for Duke as a wing-sized player with incredible power and strength. He projects as a low-usage connector who specializes in defending the ball who should find a rotation home if his shot continues improving.

12. Max Shulga, G, Wichita State

Shulga’s outside shooting and crafty on-ball offense make him a more intriguing bet than many off-ball shooters. He’s a strong interior scorer, solid passer and defensive playmaker, presenting a few pathways to value.

13. Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee

Lanier will bring shooting and secondary scoring for whichever team drafts him. He won’t add much as a defender or playmaker, but teams needing a scoring punch will enjoy Lanier’s offensive package.

14. Vlad Goldin, C, Michigan

Goldin’s well-rounded game could help him contribute early on in his NBA career. He’s an excellent finisher, interior defender and handler for a center who excels in a number of spots on both ends.

15. Rocco Zikarsky, C, Brisbane

Zikarsky needs plenty of work on his scoring and defensive consistency, but his size and shot blocking make him a solid flier. A gigantic frame, a solid handle and shot blocking prowess are still worth intrigue.

16. Maxime Raynaud, C/F, Stanford

Raynaud is a stretch-five bet who has the coordination to attack closeouts and drive off the bounce. His defense, interior scoring and decision making for a center bring some concern, but he’s a solid offensive upside bet.

17. Curtis Jones, G, Iowa State

Jones’s excellent shooting touch and shot creation render him an underrated bet in this class. He isn’t a nuclear athlete, but his length should help him make up for his lack of size on the defensive end.

18. John Tonje, G, Wisconsin

Tonje is a powerful, bruising guard who scored at will at the college level. He’ll fit in as a sturdy, off-ball scorer at the NBA level who should contribute some on defense, guarding the ball at the point-of-attack.

19. Will Richard, F, Florida

Richard excelled in a 3-and-D role for the national title-winning Gators and could play the same role in the NBA. Solid players who make open shots and defend the ball can find roles on many kinds of teams and Richard fits that description.

20. Kobe Johnson, F, UCLA

A down offensive season dropped Johnson’s stock, but he brings more connective passing and defensive playmaking than the average late-round wing. If he can draw defenses as a shooter, his passing can help him find an offensive role.

21. Amari Williams, F/C, Kentucky

Williams acted as a modern passing hub for Kentucky’s offense this season and modern offenses value his playmaking and dribbling. His shooting and defensive consistency must improve for him to find an NBA role, but his upside is worth investing in.

22. Kobe Sanders, F, Nevada

Even without standout athleticism, Sanders’s combination of off-dribble shotmaking and playmaking makes him an intriguing late flier prospect. He’s a solid on-ball defender who sports impressive lateral quickness to check other wings on ball.

23. Mark Sears, G, Alabama

Mark Sears’s size will make it challenging for him to survive on defense and as a scorer at the basket at the NBA level. He’s an excellent shotmaker with enough burst, handle and passing skill to dominate college and hopefully transition to a bench guard role.

24. Caleb Grill, G, Missouri

Grill turned 25 in June, making it less likely for him to succeed based on the importance of youth. Still, Grill’s elite off-ball shooting and track-star athleticism make him a possible off-ball shooter with some cutting and defensive value.

25. Chase Hunter, G, Clemson

Hunter projects as a microwave scoring guard at the NBA level. He’s a dynamic, highly efficient shooter who could carve out a role within an offense as a scorer even without much playmaking value.

26. Mohamed Diawara, F, Cholet

Diawara sports impressive ball skills and mobility for an athletic forward. He makes sense as a draft and stash prospect, hoping he can progress his outside shot in the coming seasons.

27. RJ Luis, F, St. John’s

Luis must improve his jumper to exist on offense, but some funky creation suggests some offensive upside. His size, length and athleticism should help him add value as a wing defender.

28. Micah Peavy, F, Georgetown

Similar to Luis, Peavy could be quite valuable if his jumper improves. He’s an excellent on-and-off-ball defender who improved his offense this season, but he’ll need to prove he can continue hitting open jumpers.

29. Coleman Hawkins, F, Kansas State

Despite a tumultuous college career, Hawkins’s ball skills, passing feel and size are worth investing in. Any outside shooting or strength improvement could help him carve out an offensive niche.

30. Dylan Cardwell, C, Auburn

Cardwell will bring above-the-rim finishing and shot blocking to an NBA rotation. He’s an older prospect without much offensive skill, but his motor and athleticism can help him find a home in the pros.

