Ranking 5 active NBA head coaches based on their playing careers ft. Jason Kidd and Ty Lue

NBA head coaches aren't required to have a background as former NBA players. Notable current coaches like Gregg Popovich and Erik Spoelstra never played in the league. Coaches need a profound understanding of the game at its highest level, regardless of their playing background.

However, some possess the skill to carve out careers in both playing and coaching in the NBA.

5 active NBA head coaches with the best playing careers

#5. Adrian Griffin, Milwaukee Bucks

In July, the Milwaukee Bucks appointed Adrian Griffin as their new head coach following his five-season tenure as an assistant with the Toronto Raptors. He took over from Mike Budenholzer, who guided Milwaukee to the league's top regular-season record but was fired after a first-round playoff defeat against the Miami Heat.

Griffin went undrafted in the 1996 NBA draft. He started his NBA journey with the Boston Celtics in the 1999-2000 season.

Over his nine-year NBA career, he averaged four points, 3.2 rebounds, and nearly one steal per game.

He started for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 NBA Finals. Following a single season with the Mavericks, Griffin secured a three-year contract with the Chicago Bulls on July 17, 2006.

On Feb. 21, 2008, Griffin was traded to the Seattle SuperSonics, and on Aug. 13, 2008, he was part of a three-team, six-player trade that brought him to Milwaukee.

While he didn't get the chance to play with the Bucks, his career has come full circle, as he is now a coach for the team.

#4. Tyronn Lue, LA Clippers

Unfortunately for Tyronn Lue, his most notable career moment was when Allen Iverson stepped over him in the 2001 NBA Finals.

However, Lue had a commendable 11-year NBA career, maintaining averages of 8.5 points and 3.1 assists per game.

He had tenures with the LA Lakers, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, and Dallas Mavericks.

In his playing days, Lue secured consecutive championships with the Lakers in 2000 and 2001. Transitioning to coaching, he guided the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA title in 2016.

#3. Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors

No one in this list exhibits winning more than Steve Kerr. In his 15-year playing career, he averaged six points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. His illustrious NBA journey saw him win five rings as a player and four as a coach.

During his playing days, Kerr left an indelible mark with the Chicago Bulls, helping them in their three-peat and sinking a game-winner in the 1997 NBA Finals. He later won another with the San Antonio Spurs.

Kerr's leadership was instrumental in guiding the Golden State Warriors to four championships in eight years (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022).

#2. Chauncey Billups, Portland Trail Blazers

Chauncey Billups, "Mr. Big Shot," had a distinguished 17-season playing career. Billups was a star point guard renowned for his leadership and clutch gene.

He played for various teams, including the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and Detroit Pistons, but he truly thrived with the Pistons, where he played for eight seasons.

He won an NBA Championship in 2004 and was named the Finals MVP.

Billups was a five-time NBA All-Star and thrice named to the All-NBA Team. He averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game. His defensive prowess was equally noteworthy, earning him NBA All-Defensive Team honors on three occasions.

Post-retirement, Billups transitioned into coaching. He started as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers, eventually becoming the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021.

#1. Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks

In 19 years as an NBA player, Jason Kidd established himself as one of the greatest point guards in basketball history. His remarkable court vision, passing ability, and basketball IQ set him apart from other point guards.

Kidd played for teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and New Jersey Nets, but his impact was most pronounced with the latter. In 2011, he won an NBA Championship with the Dallas Mavericks.

A 10-time NBA All-Star, Kidd was named to the All-NBA First Team five times and earned nine NBA All-Defensive Team selections. His career averages included 12.6 points, 8.7 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game, showcasing his versatility.

Kidd is second in the all-time assists list with 12,091 and second in the steals list with 2,684.

Kidd was head coach of the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks before becoming the chief tactician of the Mavericks. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.