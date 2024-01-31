Ranking the 5 greatest NBA All-Star Game performances in history.

The NBA All-Star Game will see the best of the league team up in Indianapolis on February 18. The game will go back to its regular classic, featuring an East vs. West showdown.

The NBA All-Star game will also go back to regular scoring and four normal quarters of 12 minutes. The full rosters are yet to be announced.

The NBA All-Star starters were announced, though. Giannis Antetokoinmpo leads the East ahead of Tyrese Haliburton, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, and his teammate Damian Lillard. LeBron James leads the West with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let’s take a look back at some of the best All-Star game performances of all time. Some legendary names are on the list.

Top Five NBA All-Star Game performances of all time

The NBA All-Star game has a storied history. Every NBA great has put up great performances. Here are the five best of all time.

No. 5: Russell Westbrook, 41 points (2017)

Russell Westbrook

Westbrook has appeared in nine All-Star games. He is always one of the most competitive players in the game when he makes the roster. He is used to filling up a state sheet but in 2017, he went all out. Westbrook finished with 41 points on 16-of-26 shooting. He also added seven assists and five rebounds.

No. 4: Wilt Chamberlain, 42 points (1962)

Wilt the Stilt scored 42 points in just 37 minutes. He shot an outstanding 73.9 percent. It was not enough, as Chamberlain did not win MVP for the game. Bob Pettit instead raised the trophy for 25 points and 27 rebounds.

No. 3: Steph Curry, 50 points (2022)

Steph Curry

Not long ago, Curry took over the All-Star game with 50 points. He hit 16 3-pointers. That is an All-Star game record. His teammate Klay Thompson owns the NBA record with 14 in a game. Curry’s play pushed Team LeBron to a 163-160 win. He also recorded two blocks and won the MVP.

No. 2: Anthony Davis, 52 points (2017)

Anthony Davis

Davis poured in 52 points and grabbed ten rebounds. He did it all in just 32 minutes of game time. He made 26 of 39 shots that night and led the West to a win.

No. 1: Jayson Tatum, 55 points (2023)

Jayson Tatum

Tatum set a new NBA All-Star record last year. He had 55 points, ten rebounds, and six assists in 39 minutes.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!