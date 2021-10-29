Ranking the 5 worst losses of Giannis Antetokounmpo's NBA career so far

Giannis Antetokounmpo has consistently improved his game year after year, and now has the most stacked resume for a 26-year-old in the NBA. However, he has endured a few losses on his way to the top.

The Milwaukee Bucks selected Antetokounmpo with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 draft, and he has since plied his trade with the franchise. Although he had a slow start to his career, he is currently one of the best players in the league.

What sets Giannis Antetokounmpo apart is his mentality. The Greek Freak leaves it all on the court in every game at both ends of the floor. He plays the game with passion, and always strives to be better.

Ending his team's 50-year wait for a championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to the NBA title in 2021. He produced a 50-point series-clinching Game 6 to seal victory for the Bucks. To go with his first-ever championship and Finals MVP award, Antetokounmpo has also received the MIP, MVP (2), DPOY awards, and made five All-Star appearances.

However, it has not always been a smooth journey for Antetokounmpo in the NBA, as he has endured several significant losses. Here's a look at five of the worst of them:

#5 31-point loss against the Denver Nuggets in the 2020-21 regular season

Nikola Jokic (#15) of the Denver Nuggets is stopped going to the basket by Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34) of the Milwaukee Bucks

In the same season where Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a 49-point victory against the Miami Heat, the team lost to the Denver Nuggets by 31 points. The Bucks had enough wins to secure the third seed in the Eastern Conference, but on the occasions when they lost, they were by wide margins.

Mike Singer @msinger Nuggets smash the Bucks 128-97, snapping Milwaukee's five-game winning streak and stretching their own streak to three.



Jokic, with his 9th triple-double of the year, pours in 37 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and three dunks. Nuggets smash the Bucks 128-97, snapping Milwaukee's five-game winning streak and stretching their own streak to three.Jokic, with his 9th triple-double of the year, pours in 37 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and three dunks.

The game ended 128-97, with Nikola Jokic recording a 37-point triple-double. Giannis Antetokounmpo did enough at both ends of the court, registering 27 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. But he did not receive much production from the bench.

#4 42-point loss against the Miami Heat in the 2021-22 regular season

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34) of the Milwaukee Bucks and Bam Adebayo (#13) of the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks rivalry has heated up in recent years. It's been a dog fight between both teams in the East in their quest for the championship.

In the 2020 NBA playoffs, the Heat sent home the Bucks in the conference semi-finals, but fell short against the LA Lakers in the Finals. Come the 2021 playoffs, Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team to a dominant sweep of the Heat in the first round en route to the NBA title.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Tyler Herro had himself a night in the Heat's 137-95 win over the NBA Champion Bucks



27 points

6 rebounds

5 assists



10-of-18 FG

4-of-8 3PT

3-of-4 FT



24 minutes

Tyler Herro had himself a night in the Heat's 137-95 win over the NBA Champion Bucks27 points6 rebounds5 assists10-of-18 FG4-of-8 3PT3-of-4 FT24 minuteshttps://t.co/g4WbJEGFGJ

With both teams dashing each other's championship hopes once in the last two years, the Heat avenged their 2021 exit in the 2021-22 season opener. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were stunned, as the Heat won the game by a 42-point margin. Antetokounmpo led his team in scoring with 15 points, but the Bucks were at the wrong end of a proper thrashing.

