Ranking the 5 worst losses of Kevin Durant's NBA career so far

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players in NBA history and has been a game-changer even for mediocre teams. But like every other basketball star, he has suffered some losses, most not entirely because he performed poorly.

In a 14-year NBA career, there are bound to be some losses, and Kevin Durant has had his fair share. At the same time, KD is responsible for delivering huge losses to players, a lot more than he's received.

Despite enduring several losses at different stages of his career, Kevin Durant has successfully won four scoring titles and led his team to two NBA championships, winning the Finals MVP in the process.

Durant is adept at taking over games and has a "win against all odds" mentality that makes him special. Unfortunately, his solo effort was not enough on occasion.

Kevin Durant has faced some losses in his illustrious 14-year career, but here are the five worst so far.

#5 33-point loss against the Boston Celtics in the 2018-19 regular season

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics

On March 5, 2019, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors lost to the Boston Celtics by a 33-point margin in front of their home fans. It was a thorough thrashing as the Warriors could not contain the Celtics.

CelticsBlog @celticsblog Joyful noise in Oakland as the Celtics blow out the Warriors 128-95 celticsblog.com/2019/3/6/18252… Joyful noise in Oakland as the Celtics blow out the Warriors 128-95 celticsblog.com/2019/3/6/18252… https://t.co/aaTb6KlkjH

Kevin Durant had a poor shooting night as he recorded only 18 points in the game. He went 5 of 16 from the field and failed to knock down a three-pointer in five attempts.

#4 32-point loss against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the 2016 WCS

Kevin Durant #35 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Danny Green #14 of the San Antonio Spurs

After coming off a near-perfect first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks, Kevin Durant and the Thunder squared off against the San Antonio Spurs. Although they were determined to get revenge for how their 2014 Western Conference finals played out, it was not to be in Game 1.

The Spurs asserted their dominance early in the series, winning the game by 32 points to strike fear into the OKC team. It was a total decimate as Kevin Durant only managed 16 points, his worst in that playoff year.

ESPN @espn Game 1 domination.



Spurs crush Thunder 124-92 in San Antonio, at one point leading by 43. Game 1 domination.Spurs crush Thunder 124-92 in San Antonio, at one point leading by 43. https://t.co/1jGIyRzldI

Such a strong performance from the Spurs was an indication that we could be seeing a repeat of the conference finals in 2014, but Kevin Durant was not having it. Both teams traded blows for blows in the first four games before KD decided to get a handle on things.

In Game 4, Kevin Durant put on a show, recording 41 points, making up for a rather poor outing in the first game. The Thunder won the series but did not go past the conference finals.

