Ranking the 5 worst losses of Kyrie Irving's NBA career so far

Kyrie Irving is a fierce competitor, and is one of the best ball handlers in NBA history. Despite his prowess, not every game has ended in a win for him.

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Kyrie Irving in the 2011 NBA draft with the first overall pick. He played a crucial role in bringing a championship to the city. Although the Cavs endured several losses in NBA Finals, they broke through in a record-breaking series to clinch their first and only NBA title thus far.

Irving is one of the most polarizing active NBA players, but that does not take anything away from his abilities. He is currently being called out by many for leaving his team to dry because of his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccination. That has made him ineligible to play in New York.

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-3 on the season, but things could have been different if Kyrie Irving was playing. Nevertheless, it doesn't take away from the fact that teams have lost by wide margins even with Uncle Drew on the floor.

On that note, here are the five worst losses endured by Kyrie Irving in his career so far.

#5 37-point loss against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2011-12 regular season

Kyrie Irving (#2) of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles up the court during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks

Kyrie Irving had an outstanding rookie season for a 19-year-old, but that didn't translate to success for the Cavs. He averaged 18.5 points, but the team won only 21 games in the shortened season due to a lockout.

The Cavs hosted the Milwaukee Bucks on March 20, 2012, but endured a chastening defeat. Kyrie Irving pulled his weight, recording 29 points, three rebounds and five assists, but that was not enough to win his team the game on the night. It was one of many blowout losses the Cavs suffered that season.

#4 39-point loss against the Chicago Bulls in the 2011-12 regular season

Derrick Rose (#1) of the Chicago Bulls drives around Kyrie Irving (#2) of the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Chicago Bulls and the Cavs met three times in the 2011-12 regular season, and the Bulls, led by Derrick Rose, brought out the brooms. Although all three losses were by large margins, the one game in which Kyrie Irving featured had the largest point differential.

NBA @NBA The @chicagobulls hit on all cylinders cruising past the @cavs 114-75. Boozer had another strong game w/19-14. Deng paced CHI w/21-8. The @chicagobulls hit on all cylinders cruising past the @cavs 114-75. Boozer had another strong game w/19-14. Deng paced CHI w/21-8.

Perhaps Kyrie Irving could have impacted the game more had he played more minutes. He was on the court for only 22 minutes, and registered 13 points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc. It was the biggest losing margin for the Cavs that season.

