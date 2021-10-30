Ranking the 5 worst losses of Russell Westbrook's NBA career so far

Russell Westbrook's intensity gives him an edge in the NBA, but it has also cost his team games as he often gets tossed for misconduct and leaves his team hanging. Nonetheless, he will go down as one of the best players in league history.

Mr. Triple Double started his NBA career in 2008 after he was selected by the OKC Thunder with the 4th overall pick in the 2008 draft. In Russell Westbrook's 13-year career, he has made nine All-Star appearances and now holds the NBA record for the most career triple-doubles.

Despite a slow start to the 2021-22 NBA season, Russell Westbrook opened his triple-double in the LA Lakers' last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He now has 185 career triple-doubles, gradually pulling away from Oscar Robertson's 181.

As much as Russell Westbrook is an all-around athlete, his lackluster effort to play defense has sometimes put his team on the receiving end of proper thrashings. The two-time scoring champ, like every other great, has gotten his fair share of losses in his career.

Russell Westbrook: Worst losses in the NBA so far

#5 27-point loss against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the 2016 playoffs WCF

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts after scoring three points against the Golden State Warriors

Russell Westbrook was exceptional in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors. He recorded 27 points, 12 assists, six rebounds, and seven steals to lead the OKC Thunder to a 108-102 victory.

However, he was not as impressive in Game 2. The Warriors came prepared as they evened the series, winning the game 118-91. Russell Westbrook finished with 16 points and 12 assists, shooting 5-of-14 from the field and converting only one three-pointer in five attempts.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Golden State gets it done in Oakland.



Warriors rout the Thunder in Game 2, beating OKC 118-91. Golden State gets it done in Oakland.Warriors rout the Thunder in Game 2, beating OKC 118-91. https://t.co/bblcLM8l3m

The OKC Thunder responded with two victories and Russell Westbrook recording 30+ points in both games. But their 3-1 series lead was not enough to see them advance to the NBA Finals as the Warriors won the next three games to close out the series.

#4 29-point loss against the Philadelphia 76ers in Round 1 Game 3 of the 2021 NBA playoffs

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards puts up a shot against the Philadelphia 76ers

The Washington Wizards fought through the play-in tournament to clinch the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference, but they were to face the dreaded Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. They were easy pickings for the Sixers, and there was not much Russell Westbrook could do about it.

Sky Sports @SkySports Joel Embiid scored 36 points as the visiting Philadelphia 76ers cruised to a 132-103 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Joel Embiid scored 36 points as the visiting Philadelphia 76ers cruised to a 132-103 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

In Game 3, the Sixers registered the biggest winning margin of the series after a 132-103 thrashing. Russell Westbrook put in a good shift, leading the team with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and ten assists while shooting 50% from the field but his efforts alone were not enough.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra