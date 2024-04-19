Ranking 5 youngest players in 2024 NBA Playoffs ft. Dereck Lively II

Being a young player in the NBA playoffs isn't easy, as one must go up against the best of the best in the league. Many young players will get a chance to play in the postseason this year, and we've tracked down five of the youngest. These players have excelled in their young career, and many are expecting them to fare well in the postseason.

Ranking 5 youngest players in 2024 NBA Playoffs

#5 Jaden Hardy - 21 years old

Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks

Jaden Hardy, who is set to play in the NBA Playoffs this year, is one of the youngest players in the league.

Hardy finished his sophomore year with slightly decreased numbers, but there's still a ton of potential the Dallas Mavericks can explore with the 21-year-old. He has played 73 games for the team, averaging 7.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

#4 Max Christie - 21 years old

Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards

There was some doubt about the LA Lakers' chances of making the NBA Playoffs this year, but they managed to secure the seventh seed. Max Christie will get a chance to be in the postseason for the second time in his career. He's shown slight improvement, but there's doubt that he'll see any significant time on the floor.

Christie finished the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 4.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 67 games played.

#3 Kendall Brown - 20 years old

Indiana Pacers v Golden State Warriors

Kendall Brown will get a chance to experience the NBA Playoffs with the Indiana Pacers. Brown only played for 15 games this season, and there isn't much hope that he'll see time on the floor.

However, the experience he'll get from their postseason run will be beneficial for him in the long run. The sophomore guard averages 1.4 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists.

#2 Jordan Walsh - 20 years old

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks

Fans have hyped Jordan Walsh's defensive skills from the moment he was drafted by the Boston Celtics. Unfortunately, he spent most of the season playing in the G-League.

Walsh only played nine games for the Celtics this season, but there's still hope that the team will play him more. In the nine games he played, he averaged 1.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists. The forward recently turned 20 years old.

#1 Dereck Lively II - 20 years old

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

Arguably the best player on this list, Dereck Lively II has benefitted from playing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in his first season. Lively has played 55 games, averaging 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

Lively is dealing with a knee sprain, and there's uncertainty about his availability for Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

