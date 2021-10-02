Ranking Anthony Davis' top 5 performances for LA Lakers so far 

Anthony Davis had a stellar first campaign with the LA Lakers in the 2019-20 NBA season. It wasn't easy to get him on board, as the Lakers had to part ways with several young players and draft capital as well. However, he repaid that faith put in him by leading the team to their first championship win in a decade.

It wasn't smooth sailing for him or the LA Lakers last season, though. Anthony Davis endured an injury-riddled campaign, featuring in just 36 of 72 possible games for the team. He was also sidelined midway through the 2021 NBA playoffs, where the LA Lakers'lost against the Phoenix Suns.

Nevertheless, Anthony Davis looks in much better shape heading into next season. He will be eager to capitalize on playing alongside some of the best passers in the game, like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Rajon Rondo. There is a feeling among the LA Lakers camp that this could be Davis' best season with the franchise.

Davis did not have a great campaign overall, but he did dominate in some of the games last season. It looked like he was successfully able to replicate the performances he put together in his first season in LA.

On that note, here's a look at Anthony Davis' five best performances in the LA Lakers' uniform so far.

#5 LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns - 2021

Anthony Davis in action against the Phoenix Suns.

Anthony Davis' injury-riddled campaign in 2020-21 saw him exhibit inconsistent form. However, he produced one of his best performances in a regular-season game against the Phoenix Suns in May 2021.

The LA Lakers were without LeBron James at the time. So Davis led the charge for the team. He needed to step up as the Lakers looked to avoid falling out of the race for the top six in the Western Conference standings. AD did exactly that, producing arguably his best performance in the 2020-21 NBA season in that game.

He tallied 42 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks on the night to lead the LA Lakers to a 123-110 win against a full-strength Phoenix Suns team. Anthony Davis shot 48% from the floor, and made 15 of 17 free throws.

#4 LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers - 2020

Anthony Davis in action during the Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers game.

The LA Lakers regained their 'showtime' status during the 2019-20 NBA season. They were in dominant form just before the season came to an abrupt halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 @ScoopB Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis dropped 37 points in LA’s 120-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis dropped 37 points in LA’s 120-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. https://t.co/Pbl0Hx2oQu

Anthony Davis was on fire against the Philadelphia 76ers in March 2020. Davis scored 37 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and two blocks on the night. He shot 68% from the floor, 80% from the three-point line and 87% from the foul line.

It was one of the most disciplined performances of his LA Lakers career. The Lakers ended up winning the contest 120-107.

