Ranking Chris Paul's 3 best seasons in the NBA in terms of assists per game

Chris Paul became the first player in NBA history to reach 20,000 career points and 10,000 assists in league history in the early stages of the 2021-22 season. During the Phoenix Suns' victory over the LA Lakers on October 22, the 36-year-old point guard put up 23 points to breach the 20,000-point mark in the NBA.

Paul's unique feat is a testament to his regular-season greatness and consistency, as well as how versatile he is as a point guard. He is also an efficient dual threat offensively.

Chris Paul's Top 3 NBA seasons based on assists per game

Paul reached 10,000 career assists during the 2020-21 regular season, and currently ranks fifth in NBA history with 10,310 assists. He is also 47th in NBA history in points scored, with 20,020 and is only one of 47 players to reach that mark in the 75-year history of the league.

Chris Paul is definitely recognized as one of the best point guards in today's NBA and in league history. He is also one of the best playmakers ever seen in the Association.

He's led the league in assists per game four times in his NBA career, which ranks fifth in league history, tied with Magic Johnson and Kevin Porter. Chris Paul is currently averaging 11.7 assists per game in the 2021-22 NBA season, which would be his career-high if he keeps it up.

In this article, we will take a look at Chris Paul's Top 3 seasons in terms of assists per game.

#3 2013-14 NBA season

Chris Paul in action for the LA Clippers.

In his third season with the LA Clippers, the 2013-14 NBA campaign, Chris Paul put up the third-highest assist-per-game average of his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

That year, Chris Paul led the LA Clippers to the NBA Playoffs (in which the Donald Sterling controversy exploded). He averaged 19.1 points and 10.7 assists per game, with 46/36/85 shooting splits.

He also led the NBA in assists per game for the third time in his career, and had 663 total assists in the regular season. His performance helped the LA Clippers reach the third seed in the Western Conference and the second round of the postseason.

#2 2008-09 NBA season

Chris Paul with the New Orleans Hornets.

In his fourth NBA season, with the New Orleans Hornets, Chris Paul had a brilliant regular-season in terms of playmaking. He averaged 11 assists per game during the regular season, appearing in 78 games for the team.

He also put up a career-high 22.8 points per game with a 50/36/86 shooting split. On the defensive end, Chris Paul was great at disrupting opposing teams' offense, with an NBA-high 2.8 steals per game (career-high).

His 11 assists per game in the regular season led the NBA (the second time in his career). Chris Paul also led the league in total assists (861) and led the Hornets to 49 victories and a postseason appearance.

CP3's campaign earned him All-NBA Second Team honors and a Top-5 finish in the NBA MVP voting.

#1 2007-08 NBA season

Chris Paul with the New Orleans Hornets in 2007.

In arguably the best regular season of his NBA career, Chris Paul led the league in assists per game for the first time in the 2007-08 campaign. That year, his third in the NBA with the New Orleans Hornets, saw Chris Paul put up 21.1 points and 11.76 assists per game.

Paul also led the NBA in steals per game with 2.7 takeaways per night. He earned his first All-Star Game appearance during that campaign. Moreover, CP3 earned All-NBA First Team honors for the first time in his career, and also made the All-Defensive Second Team.

Chris Paul also finished second in the NBA MVP voting after the 2007-08 NBA season, behind Kobe Bryant. He led the New Orleans Hornets to the second seed of the Western Conference as well, which massively boosted his MVP chances.

