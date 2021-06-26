Ranking Chris Paul's 5 worst NBA Playoffs performances

Chris Paul is one of the best point guards in NBA history. The veteran has plied his trade for 16 seasons and has maintained an impressive level of consistency, considering the rigors of the sport. Paul has maintained that same intensity more often than not in the NBA playoffs.

But like every other player, the 36-year-old has had poor outings in the NBA playoffs. Although it could be argued that his slip-ups were not big in the grand scheme of things, they were still detrimental to his teams' prospects in the competition.

Paul is known for reviving teams and making them championship contenders. He did that with the LA Clippers, Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder and is currently helping a Phoenix Suns team who failed to qualify for the 2021 Western Conference Finals.

With Chris Paul returning to a Suns team up 2–0, Phoenix appeared to be in complete control.



Despite his heroics in leading teams to the NBA playoffs, the guard is yet to win his first championship. While Paul is one of the smartest basketball players, he tends to go overboard on occasion, and that costs his team dearly.

On that note, let's look at Chris Paul's five worst NBA playoffs performances.

#5 2018 NBA Playoffs: Round 1, Game 5

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 26: James Harden (#13) and Chris Paul (#3) of the Houston Rockets

Chris Paul joined forces with James Harden to lead the Houston Rockets to their sixth consecutive NBA playoffs appearance in 2018. While the Rockets were consistent in featuring in postseason action, they had a tough time getting past the second round.

There was a renewed urgency after Chris Paul's signing. He helped the team finish the regular season top of the Western Conference standings, with the Rockets going 65-17 on the season.

While the Houston Rockets made it to the final, it was not entirely because of Chris Paul's stellar performances on a nightly basis. In Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chris Paul recorded one of the worst shooting nights of his career.

The Rockets managed to win the game, despite Chris Paul producing 12 points and recording 0-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. The Rockets won by an 18-point margin, meaning that without Chris Paul, they could still have been up by six.

#4 2019 NBA Playoffs: Round 2, Game 5

Chris Paul (#3) of the Houston Rockets drives on Stephen Curry (#30) of the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals

Following a conference finals exit against the Golden State Warriors, Chris Paul and the Houston Rockets had the opportunity of exacting retribution against the same team the next year. Both teams were tied at two games apiece going into Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals.

James Harden and Chris Paul had a verbal altercation after getting knocked out of playoffs by Golden State Warriors!



The Warriors took a 3-2 lead in the series, with Chris Paul delivering an unimpactful performance for the Rockets. Paul is adept in knocking down threes, which is why his struggles in a game become apparent when he does not convert from beyond the arc.

Five of his 11 points in the game came from the free-throw line. He shot 21.4% from the field and went 0 of 6 from downtown.

