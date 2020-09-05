The Los Angeles Lakers are the number one team in the West. Spearheaded by the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they are among the favorites to win the NBA 2020 championship. Given their roster filled with youngsters and veterans with diverse talents, here's an attempt at ranking the current top 5 LA Lakers players.

Before we begin, it is to be noted that even though great players like Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard are a part of the LA Lakers squad, this article only looks at their current form and how valuable they'll be during the 2020 NBA playoffs. Avery Bradly, who didn't make it to the NBA bubble for personal reasons, will also not be considered.

Here's the ranking of current top 5 LA Lakers players:

#5 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

KCP has been LA Lakers' best 3-point shooter this season

Statistically speaking, Caldwell-Pope is having just an average season, and is averaging just over 9 points per game (his lowest in 2013). But KCP has been invaluable when it comes to 3-pointers for the LA Lakers. Shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc, he has been the best 3-point shooter this season for the team.

Though Caldwell-Pope is a streaky shooter, he's known to catch fire in the middle of the games and get some quick points for his team. His contributions on both ends of the court will be key for the LA Lakers as they proceed further in the playoffs.

#4 Danny Green

Danny Green's championship experience will be critical for the LA Lakers this season

Agreed, given his current form, Danny Green shouldn't even be ranked among the top 10 LA Lakers players. But he's the kind of player who can take the game away from you on his day. Though he's been terrible in the NBA bubble so far, Lakers fans are hoping Danny to find his range again and drain threes consistently.

Aside from his shooting abilities, Green brings a lot to the table on the defensive end. He's LA Lakers' best perimeter defender and isn't afraid to guard the best player on the opponent team. Being a two-time NBA champion, his experience will be key to the LA Lakers.

#3 Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma has developed into a great clutch shooter in recent days

Many expected this to be Kuzma's breakout year where he establishes himself as an All-Star. Though Kuzma has failed to take that leap this season, he's still been the LA Lakers' third-best scorer during the 2019-20 regular season.

Kyle Kuzma has shown flashes of brilliance throughout the year and is proving himself to be a good clutch shooter. If he continues to work harder on his game (especially on his defense), he'll be an asset for the LA Lakers going forward.

#2 Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is looking for his first championship with the help of the LA Lakers

It's very rare to come across players who can do everything well on a basketball court. Anthony Davis is one such rare talent. Be it handling the ball like a guard or dominating the paint like a center, 'The Brow' can do it all.

He's a beast when it comes to defending as well. He finished 3rd in the league in shots blocked this season and second in the voting for 'Defensive Player of The Year'. Aged 27, Davis can be the face of the LA Lakers franchise for the next few years if he wishes to stay there.

Davis is understandably #2 on our list of the current top 5 LA Lakers players.

#1 LeBron James

LeBron James is looking to get his 4th championship this season

If there's any list ranking the top NBA players, there's a good chance LeBron James will be on top of it. Despite being in his 17th year in the league, the four-time MVP has still got it. He led the league in assists this season and averaged over 25 points per game.

With his unmatched playmaking abilities and freakish athleticism, King James continues to take the LA Lakers to new heights and is #1 on our ranking of the current top 5 LA Lakers players.

Year 17 and league assist leader for the first time 👑 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/tC9nq4WoUE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 13, 2020

LeBron knows the clock is ticking and he is determined to end his legendary career in grand fashion by winning a few more championships with the LA Lakers.

