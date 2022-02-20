Ranking Giannis Antetokounmpo's 3 best performances in NBA All-Star games

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is having yet another exceptional season. As expected, he has been selected for the 2022 NBA All-Star game in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday.

The Bucks big man will appear in his sixth All-Star game for Team LeBron. He joins Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Jokic, and of course, LeBron James.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops LeBron picks Giannis Antetokounmpo with his first pick in the All-Star Draft. LeBron picks Giannis Antetokounmpo with his first pick in the All-Star Draft.

Although the Bucks are currently ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, Giannis is putting together an MVP-caliber season.

He is currently averaging 29.4 points, 6 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game while converting nearly 55% of his field goal attempts.

The Greek Freak has made major strides in his development, as he is now knocking down shots from all areas of the floor instead of always relying on attacking the rim.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has made the All-Star team for six consecutive years

Since winning the 2016-2017 Most Improved Player award, Giannis has been a regular All-Star attendee. He has been team captain twice since the NBA introduced the draft system to the All-Star games in 2018.

The 2013 NBA draft's 15th overall pick had a slow start to his career, averaging only 6.5 points in his rookie season.

However, it is worth noting that he made the All-rookie team, becoming the first Bucks player since Brandon Jennings (2009-10) to be named to the All-Rookie team.

On that note, here are Giannis Antetokounmpo's top three All-Star performances.

#3 2017 All-Star game

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket

Giannis made his All-Star debut in 2017 and was quick to announce his presence. He won the MIP award in the same season for his contributions on both ends of the floor.

Although the West was too much for the East to handle with Anthony Davis' 52-point performance, the 2021 NBA Finals MVP registered a team-high 30 points on 14-of-17 shooting from the field.

He also added six rebounds, three steals, an assist, and a block.

#2 2019 All-Star game

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Team Giannis celebrates with Stephen Curry #30

For the first time in his career, Giannis was selected to lead his All-Star team after securing the most votes in the Eastern Conference. As the captain, he led by example, recording a game-high 38 points in 27 minutes.

To date, it is his highest-scoring performance in the ASG, but it was not enough to secure the win for his team. Team LeBron won the game 178-164 with a second-half takeover.

#1 2021 All-Star game

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of Team LeBron handles the ball

After featuring for four seasons and delivering awe-inspiring performances, Giannis won his first All-Star MVP award in his fifth appearance. The event took place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, where Giannis was on the winning team.

NBA @NBA Giannis Antetokounmpo wins the 2021 NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award!



: 35 PTS on 16-16 shooting ( Giannis Antetokounmpo wins the 2021 NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award! #KiaAllStarMVP @Giannis_An34 : 35 PTS on 16-16 shooting ( #NBAAllStar record for most makes without a miss over an entire game) 🏆 Giannis Antetokounmpo wins the 2021 NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award! #KiaAllStarMVP@Giannis_An34: 35 PTS on 16-16 shooting (#NBAAllStar record for most makes without a miss over an entire game) https://t.co/HuNsuTtp3P

Giannis was selected by Team LeBron, and he registered a game-high 35 points in 19 minutes to lead them to a 170-150 victory over Team Durant. What was even more impressive was his perfect shooting stroke.

Giannis did not miss a single shot out of 16 attempts from the field, three of which were three-pointers.

Edited by Adam Dickson