Ranking Golden State Warriors' 3 best starting lineups for 2025-26 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors have a lot of questions to answer before the 2025–2026 season gets underway. The front office has to navigate through Jonathan Kuminga’s contract situation and decide what his future with Golden State looks like. They also need to find a replacement for Kevon Looney, who joined the New Orleans Pelicans in the offseason.

Three spots in the starting lineup are locked in. Stephen Curry will run the point, while Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green are set as two of the three frontcourt players. With the rest still up in the air, let’s take a look at three possible starting lineups the Warriors could put on the floor.

Ranking Golden State Warriors' three best starting lineups for 2025-26 NBA season

#1. PG: Stephen Curry | SG: Brandin Podzemski | SF: Jonathan Kuminga | PF: Jimmy Butler | C: Draymond Green

This lineup is built entirely on the players currently on the roster, even though there are plenty of uncertainties. Jonathan Kuminga is in contract talks with the front office, and it remains unclear if the two sides will agree an extension or settle on the qualifying offer.

If Kuminga is still with the Warriors, he would slide into the starting small forward role. That would push Jimmy Butler to power forward, while Draymond Green takes over at center in what would be a small-ball lineup for Steve Kerr’s team.

#2 PG: Stephen Curry | SG: Brandin Podzemski | SF: Jimmy Butler | PF: Draymond Green | C: Al Horford

If talks with Kuminga break down and he leaves, the Warriors could free up cap space to tweak the roster. In that scenario, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and co. are expected to re-sign Gary Payton II and De’Anthony Melton, while also acquiring Al Horford and Seth Curry.

Horford would step in as Kevon Looney’s replacement. His presence at center would allow Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green to return to their more natural positions at small forward and power forward.

#3 PG: Stephen Curry | SG: Buddy Hield | SF: Jimmy Butler | PF: Draymond Green | C: Al Horford

The Warriors have always had guard-heavy rosters, and the trend continues heading into the 2025-26 season. As a result, Kerr will have plenty of options when it comes to choosing Stephen Curry’s backcourt partner.

The only real change here is Buddy Hield starting in place of Brandin Podzemski.

Hield gives the team another elite shooter alongside Curry, allowing Golden State to chase the same formula that worked well during the Klay Thompson era. At the same time, Podziemski could fulfil the sixth man role, leading the second unit.

