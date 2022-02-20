Ranking Kevin Durant's 3 best performances in NBA All-Star games

Kevin Durant had an extraordinary season as he single-handedly steered Brooklyn Nets to wins. The Nets, who were once the top seed in the East, have lost their way since Durant's absence. They are currently ranked 8th in the Eastern Conference standings.

It was an eventful trade deadline for the Nets as they traded James Harden for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond. Their decision left fans wondering what could have happened if one of the most offensive trios in league history stayed together for longer.

Kevin Durant has missed the last two All-Star games due to injuries

Durant has not featured in either game due to injuries despite being the captain for the last two All-Star games. He last played in 2019 before sustaining an Achilles injury in the NBA Finals. Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball will play in his stead this year in Cleveland.

KD had an incredible season and had the most fan votes in the Eastern Conference ahead of the All-Star selection. But a knee injury has sidelined the four-time scoring champ for the second consecutive All-Star feature.

Here are Kevin Durant's top performances in NBA All-Star games.

#3 2014 All-Star game

The Western Conference's Kevin Durant #35

The 2014 ASG was held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on February 16. He led the Western Conference in votes, which guaranteed him a starting spot. It was KD's fifth All-Star selection and ended being one of his better performances in the event.

Durant was automatic from the field, knocking down 14 shots in 27 attempts for a game-high 38 points. He added ten rebounds, six assists, and a steal, but it was not enough to win the Western Conference.

Kyrie Irving's 31 points and 14 assists were the game's highlights as he led the Eastern Conference to a 163-155 victory. For his troubles, he was awarded the ASG MVP.

#2 2019 All-Star game

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors and Team LeBron is awarded the MVP trophy

In Durant's final season with the Golden State Warriors, he was selected by LeBron James in the 2019 All-Star draft. It was the second year since the NBA changed the ASG format, and LeBron snatched the elite scorer in the draft before Giannis Antetokounmpo of Team Giannis.

Although he was not the top scorer, he won the MVP award for his overall play. He finished the game with a team-high 31 points on 10-of-15 shooting and 6-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Added to that were seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal. With his contributions, Team LeBron won the game 178-164.

#1 2012 All-Star game

Kevin Durant #35 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Western Conference holds up the MVP trophy

22-year-old Durant won his first ASG MVP in 2012, which marked his third All-Star appearance. The youngster was having an incredible season, and it did not go unnoticed.

The Western Conference won the game over LeBron and the Eastern Conference All-Stars, thanks to KD. It was an incredibly close game, as the West won by only three points.

Many argue that LeBron had a better game as he scored as much as Durant and was more effective. But his failure to win the game resulted in KD winning the MVP award. Durant had a joint-game-high 36 points, including seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals, while shooting 56% from the field.

