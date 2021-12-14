Ranking Kevin Durant's 3 highest-scoring NBA seasons in terms of points scored

Kevin Durant is currently leading the NBA in points and points per game. The 33-year-old scorer is definitely playing as efficiently as he's ever played and has led the Brooklyn Nets to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

A two-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, regular-season MVP and four-time scoring champion, Durant is currently averaging 29.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

With the Brooklyn Nets leading the way in the East with a 19-8 record and a long way still to go, an NBA MVP case for KD is still on the cards. His efficiency has been tremendous, as Durant is currently shooting 52.9% from the field, 38% from the three-point line and 87.7% from the free-throw mark.

In his most recent outing, Kevin Durant put up 51 points against the Detroit Pistons after making 16 of his 31 field goals, five of his 10 threes and 14 of 15 free throws.

Efficiency has been a constant for Kevin Durant throughout his 14-year career, as he has a 49.5/38.4/88.2 shooting split for his entire NBA journey (regular season). His career average of 27.1 points per game ranks fourth in NBA history and also leads active players.

Kevin Durant's Top 3 NBA seasons based on points scored

In terms of total points scored, Kevin Durant has led the NBA five times in his career, consecutively between the 2009-10 and 2013-14 seasons. In this article, we will give you his Top 3 seasons in terms of total points scored.

#3 2012-13 NBA season

Kevin Durant with the OKC Thunder in 2012.

Coming off an appearance in the 2012 NBA Finals without success, Kevin Durant and the OKC Thunder had a strong 2012-13 regular season. The team led the Western Conference with a 60-22 record, and Durant led the league in total points scored.

His streak of three consecutive scoring championships ended at the hands of Carmelo Anthony, but Durant led the league in points for the fourth straight season.

He averaged 28.1 points per game and had a 50/40/90 season with his 51/41/90 split for the entire season (81 games). Durant scored a total of 2,280 points, the third-best tally of his career.

The current Brooklyn Nets star made it to his fourth All-Star Game that year and earned his fourth All-NBA nod.

#2 2009-10 NBA season

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant proved to be a superstar in the 2009-10 NBA season, when he won his first scoring title. He also earned his first All-Star and All-NBA selections for his exploits with the OKC Thunder.

The then 21-year-old played in each of the 82 regular-season games for his team and led the league in scoring with his first ever campaign of 30 points per game or more (30.1). He also averaged 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and a block per game.

In terms of total points scored in the regular season, Durant led the league in that department for the first time in the 2009-10 NBA season with 2,472 points. The tally was the second-highest of his career.

#1 2013-14 NBA season

2013-14 NBA MVP: Kevin Durant. Photo Credit: AP.

Kevin Durant's only NBA Most Valuable Player of his career so far came in the 2013-14 NBA season with the OKC Thunder. On his way to being crowned as the league's MVP, Durant led the NBA in total points scored for the fifth straight season.

He lost his streak of three consecutive NBA scoring titles in the 2012-13 campaign. But Durant regained his throne as the best scorer in the league with a career-high 32 points-per-game average in the 2013-14 season. He made 50.3% of his field goals that season, along with 39% of his threes and 87% of his free throws.

Durant was an obvious selection for the All-Star Game and All-NBA First Team (his fifth selection in both). He also led the NBA in field goals made for the third time in his career.

