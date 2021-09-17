Ranking Kevin Durant's 3 NBA Finals performances based on field-goal percentage (FG%)

Kevin Durant is widely lauded as the league's most efficient scorer, and he has proved the basketball community right, especially in the NBA Finals. When it comes down to it, Durant knows how to get points on the score sheet regardless of who is guarding him.

Although Kevin Durant has featured in four NBA Finals, we will be taking only three into account because of the abrupt end to his 2019 campaign. He strained his calf in the Western Conference semi-finals against the Houston Rockets but made a comeback in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, KD ruptured his Achilles after 11 minutes and missed the rest of the series.

The severity of the injury sidelined Kevin Durant for the entire 2019-20 season. Despite a one-year absence, Durant returned like he never left, scoring at the same efficiency rate he left off.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Kevin Durant had a HISTORIC performance against the Bucks in Game 5 🔥



49 point triple-double in 48 minutes. Kevin Durant had a HISTORIC performance against the Bucks in Game 5 🔥



49 point triple-double in 48 minutes. https://t.co/aUwBnNHcyt

Kevin Durant's 3 NBA Finals ranked based on field-goal percentages

The NBA Finals is the biggest stage in world basketball and it has chewed up several superstars. While many choke and crack under pressure, Kevin Durant has always embraced the challenge and performed above expectations.

Even as joining a 73-9 team will continue to hang over his head, especially with the OKC Thunder fans always there to remind him, Kevin Durant held his own with the Golden State Warriors super team.

Although Kevin Durant has been impressive in all NBA Finals, winning the MVP in two of his three appearances, here are the rankings of his performances based on field-goal percentage.

#3 2018 NBA Finals - 52.6

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant was incredible for the Golden State Warriors in both Finals appearances. On his way to a three-peat, he got injured and the Toronto Raptors, led by Kawhi Leonard, stole the show.

It was a smooth journey for Kevin Durant and the Warriors as they defeated their opponents in the first two rounds fairly easily. The Chris Paul-James Harden combination gave them a much harder time as they had to force a Game 7, which they eventually won.

NBA @NBA



GSW defeats



Stephen Curry: 37 PTS, 7 3PM

Kevin Durant: 20 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST

Draymond Green: 9 PTS, 9 AST

Klay Thompson: 10 PTS, 6 REB



#DubNation #ThisIsWhyWePlay The @warriors take Game 4 and are the 2018 NBA Champions!GSW defeats @cavs 108-85 to win the #NBAfinals Stephen Curry: 37 PTS, 7 3PMKevin Durant: 20 PTS, 12 REB, 10 ASTDraymond Green: 9 PTS, 9 ASTKlay Thompson: 10 PTS, 6 REB The @warriors take Game 4 and are the 2018 NBA Champions!



GSW defeats @cavs 108-85 to win the #NBAfinals!



Stephen Curry: 37 PTS, 7 3PM

Kevin Durant: 20 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST

Draymond Green: 9 PTS, 9 AST

Klay Thompson: 10 PTS, 6 REB



#DubNation #ThisIsWhyWePlay https://t.co/ZZn7H2ub5x

After a long Western Conference Finals, the Golden State Warriors had to square up against a familiar foe. The Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have dominated the playoffs since 2015, with only one victory going to the LeBron James-led Cavs.

Although the Warriors comfortably swept the Cavs, Kevin Durant had his lowest-scoring game in the postseason. While he mustered only 20 points in the series clincher, it was his first triple-double of the playoffs. KD averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists while shooting 52.6% from the field.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee