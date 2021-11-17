Ranking Kevin Durant's 5 best 3-point shooting-percentage seasons

Kevin Durant is considered to be one of the greatest scorers in the history of the NBA.

He has all the tricks in his offensive armory, and is capable of breaking down the toughest of defenses. One of the greatest players in the history of the game, Kobe Bryant, once acknowledged Durant as one of the toughest players he ever had to guard.

Durant's 6' 10" frame and ability to shoot from almost anywhere on the court makes him a special talent. The 33-year-old has all the top accolades in the game. He is in contention to rack up a few more before he calls it quits on his illustrious career.

Durant has played for three different teams in his NBA career. His presence made all those teams dangerous at the offensive end. When he started in OKC, Durant formed a superstar partnership with Russell Westbrook. He then moved to the Golden State Warriors, where he played alongside greats like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Durant won two championships with the Warriors before he took his talents to the Brooklyn Nets. Throughout his 14-year NBA career, KD has been a terrific three-point shooter. His stats from beyond the arc have only improved in the past few years.

On that note, here's a look at the five best three-point shooting seasons of Kevin Durant's NBA career:

#5 Oklahoma City Thunder (2014-15)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder - Game One

Kevin Durant was announced the MVP of the league for his tremendous performance during the 2013-14 season.

However, a player of the quality of Durant is never satisfied, and always looks to excel. After winning his first MVP trophy, Durant looked to get even better. In the 2014-15 season, he averaged 25.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG and 4.1 APG, while shooting at 51% efficiency from the field.

He also improved on his three-point shooting percentage, shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc that season.

#4 Oklahoma City Thunder (2012-13)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets

Kevin Durant was known to be one of the best young talents in the game when the 2012-13 season came around. He came into the new season after helping the US team to the gold medal at the London Olympics.

Durant continued the same form for OKC, averaging 28.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG and 4.6 APG while shooting 51% from the field. He also shot at a highly efficient 41.6% from the field.

KD's staggering offensive prowess that season helped him join the elusive 50-40-90 club. He also found a place in the All-NBA first team and All-Star team that season.

