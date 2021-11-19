Ranking Kevin Durant's 5 best free-throw shooting-percentage seasons

Superstar Kevin Durant, one of the best scorers in the league, is in his second season with the Brooklyn Nets. He is averaging 28.6 points after 16 games this season, second-best in the league. Stephen Curry, his former teammate, is ahead of him with 28.7 points per game.

The Brooklyn Nets are second behind the Washington Wizards, with a win-loss record of 11-5. Kevin Durant is also leading the Nets in rebounds, averaging 7.9 per game.

However, Durant’s free-throw shooting is at an all-time low of 84.5%, which is still a very high conversion rate. It is not by any means a sign of concern, though, as he rarely misses from the line. On that note, here's a look at Durant's five best free-throw shooting-percentage seasons.

#5 Golden State Warriors (2018-19) - 88.5%

In his last season with the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant averaged 88.5% from the line. He made 448 of his 506 free-throw attempts.

Kawhi Leonard’s Toronto Raptors held off the Golden State Warriors from achieving a three-peat. Kevin Durant suffered a torn Achilles tendon after limping off in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Serge cooks for



Watch FULL episode: KD eats snake with @sergeibaka Serge cooks for @KDTrey5 as the new Net talks about his devastating injury, his relationship with Russ, playing with Kyrie and more on the premiere of "How Hungry Are You?" ( @SamsungMobileUS Watch FULL episode: youtu.be/dkhq1q81WSk KD eats snake with @sergeibaka 🚨Serge cooks for @KDTrey5 as the new Net talks about his devastating injury, his relationship with Russ, playing with Kyrie and more on the premiere of "How Hungry Are You?" (@SamsungMobileUS)Watch FULL episode: youtu.be/dkhq1q81WSk https://t.co/ym355UOfeI

In Game 5 of the Finals series against the Toronto Raptors, Durant could only make a 12-minute appearance.

#4 Golden State Warriors (2017-18) - 88.9%

In the 2017-18 season, the Golden State Warriors finished second in the Western Conference, behind the Houston Rockets. Kevin Durant, on his way to 1,729 regular-season points, scored 359 points from the free-throw line. His free-throw shooting average was 88.9%.

GSWdelivery @GSWdelivery Kevin Durant, the 2017/18 NBA Finals MVP. Kevin Durant, the 2017/18 NBA Finals MVP. https://t.co/FHDxDM6Xi3

In the playoffs, the Warriors went through the San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets to make the NBA Finals for the fourth straight year. They swept LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 to win the title.

#3 Oklahoma City Thunder (2015-16) - 89.8%

Kevin Durant’s third-best season from the line came in 2015-16. He was part of the Oklahoma City Thunder roster, which finished third in the Western Conference with a 55-27 record.

Durant contributed to their scoring with 2,029 points, 447 of which came from the free-throw line. He shot 50.5% from the field and 89.8% from the line.

No one anticipated it to be his final season with the Oklahoma City Thunder until he made the announcement in the offseason. The Thunder were defeated 3-4 by the Golden State Warriors, after they had led 3-1 in the Western Conference Finals.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav