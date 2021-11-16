Ranking Kevin Durant's top 5 NBA seasons based on field goal percentage

Kevin Durant is regarded by many as one of the greatest scorers in the history of the game. His ability to shoot from a 6 foot 10 frame makes him a special talent. The 33-year-old has all the tricks in the armory and is an offensive threat from nearly everywhere on the court.

Durant has all the accolades on his resume and is in the running to get a few more before he decides to retire from basketball. He started his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder and made a name for himself there. After several attempts there, KD moved to the Golden State Warriors in 2016, where he won two championships.

Post GSW, Durant decided to take his talents to the Brooklyn Nets and form a super team with his friends Kyrie Irving and James Harden. The former MVP has been terrific for all of the three teams and has single-handedly carried these teams to victories on several occasions.

KD has been a walking bucket throughout his career. However, there have been some seasons in his career where his brilliance has elevated the team's game to a different level altogether. In today's article, we talk about five of the best seasons in Kevin Durant's career on the basis of field goal percentage.

Top 5 seasons in Kevin Durant's career based on field goal percentage

# 5 Oklahoma City Thunder [2015-16 season]

Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors - Game One

The 2015-16 season was special for Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder. That was the year he helped the team to the Western Conference Finals. Russell Westbrook and him were two of the best young players in the league. Their one-two punch helped the Thunder finish 3rd in the West Conference.

Kevin Durant was sensational for OKC that season, as he averaged 28.2 PPG, 8.2 RPG and 5.0 APG, while shooting 50.5% from the field. His numbers helped him earn entry into the All NBA second team and the All-Star games. Post that season, Kevin Durant joined forces with the Golden State Warriors, where he transcended into a bigger star.

# 4 Oklahoma City Thunder [2012-13 season]

Oklahoma City Thunder v Memphis Grizzlies - Game Six

By the time of the 2012-13 season, Kevin Durant was already regarded as one of the superstars in the team. He won gold with Team USA at the Olympics that year and brought in the same confidence to the NBA regular season. KD averaged 28.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG and 4.6 APG while shooting 51.0 % from the field.

He played in 81 games that season and his efficiency that year helped OKC finish 1st in the Western Conference. Despite putting up a stellar regular season, the young OKC team fell in the first round of the playoffs to the Memphis Grizzlies. KD's fantastic season helped him gain entry into the All-NBA first team and the All-Star games.

