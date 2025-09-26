Ranking LA Lakers' 3 best starting lineup options as JJ Redick remains undecided 

Unlike the past few seasons, the LA Lakers enter 2025-26 with multiple options for their starting lineup. Coach JJ Redick, who announced his starting five last year around the same time, is undecided on his plans for the upcoming season. Redick revealed it during his press conference with GM Rob Pelinka on Thursday.Instead of using assets, the Lakers went hunting in free agency, landing veterans like Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart to fill positional needs. They also acquired Jake LaRavia, while retaining all five starters from last year, post the Luka Doncic trade.The lineup, including Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes, with either Dorian Finney-Smith or Rui Hacimura, yielded favorable results. With Finney-Smith and Hachimura together in place of Hayes, the outcome was even better. LA posted a 124.9 offensive and 106.3 defensive rating.The LA Lakers had a good balance on both ends, which got them through the regular season. The lineup had its flaws and when Redick used it in the playoffs against the Timberwolves, the results weren't remotely the same.Nevertheless, if the Lakers replicate that blueprint and philosophy with newer additions, they could have one of the most impactful lineups currently flying under the radar. Here are their three best options to tip off games in the 2025-26 NBA season.Ranking LA Lakers' best starting lineups#3 PG - Luka Doncic, SG - Austin Reaves, SF - Jarred Vanderbilt, PF - LeBron James, C - Deandre AytonJarred Vanderbilt's value has taken a massive hit over the past two seasons. Injuries have limited him and his inconsistent role under former coach Darvin Ham and current coach JJ Redick also took away from the impact he had during LA's 2022-23 midseason revival and eventual conference finals run.Nevertheless, Vanderbilt went through a healthy offseason for the first time since 2023. He can be the point-of-attack defender the LA Lakers need in its first five, similar to the 2022-23 season.The Lakers also have a more talented offensive roster with Deandre Ayton replacing Jaxson Hayes at the five, covering Jarred Vanderbilt's offensive flaws.#2 PG - Luka Doncic, SG - Austin Reaves, SF - Rui Hachimura, PF - LeBron James, C - Deandre AytonThe LA Lakers can retain their core four from last year's frequently used lineup, with Ayton replacing Finney-Smith. Hachimura secures his place at the three in this scenario. It could be LA's best lineup offensively due to Hachimura's shotmaking, which is better than other options in a fifth-man role on the Lakers.The only downside here would be the Lakers' perimeter defense. Doncic, Hachimura and James all play the four on defense. Reaves, meanwhile, struggles to guard stronger and athletic perimeter players at the point of attack.Nevertheless, even if LA doesn't use this lineup to start games, deploying it for patches can elevate the team's offensive floor when needed.#1 PG - Luka Doncic, SG - Austin Reaves, SF - Marcus Smart, PF - LeBron James, C - Deandre AytonThe LA Lakers' most well-balanced lineup includes Marcus Smart. Luka Doncic's 6-foot-7 and Austin Reaves' 6-foot-5 frame compensate for Smart's lack of size, who will naturally become LA's point-of-attack defender, opening up the weak-side defense role for Doncic.Reaves is potent enough to guard the secondary ball handler, while James can primarily guard the power forwards or point forwards. Smart will also be a secondary ball-handler on offense. He's the better two-way player compared to Vanderbilt and Hachimura and would mask several flaws in the other two lineups.The only concern is Smart's injury history. Over the past two seasons, the former Defensive Player of the Year has played a combined 53 games.