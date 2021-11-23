Ranking LeBron James' 3 best games as an NBA rookie

LeBron James' greatness is unquestionable, and after playing at the highest level in the NBA for 19 years, it is only right to take a trip down memory lane to revisit where it all started.

Coming into the NBA, LeBron James was an extremely intriguing rookie. He had brands fawning over him even before he signed his NBA contract. In the 2003 draft, he was selected with the first overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

So far in LeBron James' illustrious career, he has won four NBA championships and Finals MVPs, four MVP awards, a scoring title, and has made 17 All-Star appearances. The 2004 Rookie of the Year also made the NBA 75th Anniversary team and has been at the center of the GOAT debates.

LeBron James has one of the most impressive resumes in league history, and The King is not done yet. He has put together a star-studded team to contend for the 2022 NBA title. Although they have had a slow start to the season, it would be unwise to count them out considering the caliber of players on the 2021-22 LA Lakers roster.

That said, here are the top three games of LeBron James' rookie year.

#3 37 points vs Boston Celtics

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket against Raef LaFrentz #45 of the Boston Celtics

It was a slow start for the Cavaliers in the 2003-04 season, even as they had the most exciting prospect from the draft. It was game 23 for the Cavs, and they hosted the Boston Celtics, led by Paul Pierce.

LeBron James had an outstanding 37-point game, but it was not enough against a formidable Celtics team. LeBron also had three rebounds and four assists in the game.

The Cavaliers eventually lost the game 105-98, which was their 17th loss of the season. For LeBron James, it was one of twelve 30-point games he had in the season.

#2 38 points vs Washington Wizards

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers hugs Garrett Temple #17 of the Washington Wizards

The Cavs took a trip to the nation's capital to square off against the Washington Wizards, who were having a worse campaign. Even with LeBron James' 38-point game, the Wizards bench were the stars of the show.

They outscored the Cavs bench 63-18 and came very close to stealing the victory. LeBron James struggled in the fourth quarter, making only one field goal, which gave the Wizards enough oomph to attempt a 16-point comeback.

In the end, the Cavs won the game 104-100, and LeBron ended the game with 38 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. That marked his first 30-point game as a 19-year-old.

#1 41 points vs New Jersey Nets

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the ball against Alan Anderson #6 of the Brooklyn Nets

It took some doing, but LeBron James eventually had his first 40-point game in his rookie year. In a game against the New Jersey Nets on March 24, 2004, he scored the Cavs' last ten points to guarantee them a narrow 107-104 victory.

The last time the Cavs won 32+ games was in the 1999-00 season. But with the victory, they were on a 32-40 run with ten games left to play in the season. He finished the game with 41 points, 13 assists, six rebounds, and three steals while shooting 51.7% from the field.

To date, LeBron James is the youngest player to score 40+ points in league history. He did it at 19 years 88 days.

