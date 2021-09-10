Ranking LeBron James 5 best seasons where he didn't win MVP

LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes of all time. Looking to enter his 19th season in the NBA, James reminds us just how long he has been dominating the game of basketball.

After being drafted as the first-overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, LeBron went on to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award. He averaged 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers finished the season 35-47.

This was the lowest career-average in any category for LeBron James. In his follow-up season, LeBron James averaged 27.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists as the Cavaliers finished their season with a winning record.

LeBron James has won four MVP titles in his career. Both on consecutive occasions. His first two were in Cleveland from 2008-2010. The next were in his time with the Miami Heat from 2011-2013.

LeBron has played the game of basketball at such a high level that he consistently put up MVP numbers over the course of his illustrious 18-year career. In this article, we take a look at LeBron James' five best seasons where he didn't win MVP.

#5 Cleveland Cavaliers 2007-08

LeBron James played 11 seasson with the Cleveland Cavaliers

In the 2007-08 season, the Cleveland Cavaliers emerged as a threat in the Eastern Conference. With LeBron James leading the team all the way to the NBA Finals in the previous season, the Cavs were looking at another shot at the title.

LeBron had a great year. He led the league in scoring, averaging 30 points a game while also grabbing 7.9 rebounds and dishing out 7.2 assists. Winning the NBA Scoring title in the process, LeBron James also took the Cavaliers to a 45-37 record in the Eastern Conference.

In the 2007-08 season, LeBron James became the third player in NBA History to average 30 PPG, 7 RPG, and 7 APG in a season, joining Oscar Robertson (5x) and Michael Jordan (1988-89). pic.twitter.com/SYpeEQ4nlK — Luka and LeBron Stats (@GOATDoncic7) August 6, 2021

Unfortunately, the Cavs came up short against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The C's went on to win the NBA title that season after forming "The Big Three" lineup of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen.

LeBron James averaged 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists for NBA Playoffs that season. LeBron James finished fourth in the MVP race as Kobe Bryant walked away with the award.

#4 Cleveland Cavaliers 2016-17

LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers were coming off of a winning campaign in the 2016-17 season

In the 2016-17 season, the Cavaliers were coming off of a winning NBA campaign. As the defending NBA champions, having won off one of the greatest comebacks in league history, the Cavaliers looked difficult to stop.

LeBron James continued his run at the peak of his powers. He averaged a league high of 37.8 minutes per game while playing in 74 games at the age of 32. He averaged 26.4 points with 8.6 rebounds and 8.7 assists as the Cavaliers finished with a regular-season record of 51-31.

The Cavaliers made it to the NBA Finals on the backs of their superstars, LeBron and Kyrie Irving. However, they would lose to the Golden State Warriors, who added Kevin Durant to their ranks, in five games.

LeBron averaged 32.8 points in the playoffs with 9.1 rebounds and 7.8 assists to go with it. LeBron James finished in fourth place in the MVP race as Russell Westbrook won the accolade this season.

