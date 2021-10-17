Ranking LeBron James' 5 worst seasons based on turnovers

LeBron James is an NBA spectacle. Even though he is now nearing his 19th season in the league, which starts on October 19th, 2021, Bron is still arguably a top five player in the league. One of the strongest shooting guards in the history of the game, his dominance over the court remains undeniable.

LeBron James' 5 worst seasons based on turnovers

Although James is a strong contender for the title of greatest of all-time, he is still human and makes mistakes. LeBron James is the man in charge of leading his squad. With such responsibilities, possessions increase manifold and with higher possessions an increased number of turnovers is inevitable.

That being said, in this article we will rank the worst seasons of LeBron's career based on the total number of turnovers.

#5 2014-15 season (272 turnovers)

In 2014-15, the world of basketball changed forever. Stephen Curry emerged as the most formidable shooter of all-time, the Golden State Warriors established themselves as perhaps the best dynasty of 2010s and LeBron James moved to the Cleveland Cavaliers for his second tenure.

While James averaged 25.3 points, 7.4 assists and six rebounds per game that season, he also registered 3.9 turnovers per game. To sum up LBJ's season of bad turnovers, consider his performance against the LA Clippers on January 16th, 2015. Though King James scored 32 points to help his team win the game, he recorded 9 turnovers in the game and a total of 272 turnovers in the season.

#4 2003-04 season (273 turnovers)

The rookie King was the most anticipated NBA debutant of the 21st century. As a high schooler, LeBron was more famous than most veterans in the league. In the 2003-04 season, the young LBJ not only won Rookie of the Year but also became one of only five players to record a 20-5-5 season.

Despite having a fairytale debut season, James also recorded the fourth highest season turnovers of his career. With 273 turnovers in 79 games, James added another bad season based on turnovers to his record.

