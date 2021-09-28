Ranking the Miami Heat's 3 NBA Championship wins

The Miami Heat have positioned themselves as serious contenders for the 2021-22 NBA championship with the acquisition of Kyle Lowry during the offseason. Going by their average outing last season, finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 40-32 in the regular season, the addition was a necessity.

NBA @NBA

🔥 NBA-best 2.1 SPG in 2020-21

🔥 21.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 7.1 APG



What will Jimmy Butler and the



MIA/MIL Game 1 NEXT on ESPN 🔥 Finals run in 2020 #NBAPlayoffs 🔥 NBA-best 2.1 SPG in 2020-21🔥 21.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 7.1 APGWhat will Jimmy Butler and the @MiamiHEAT do this postseason? #PhantomCam MIA/MIL Game 1 NEXT on ESPN 🔥 Finals run in 2020 #NBAPlayoffs

🔥 NBA-best 2.1 SPG in 2020-21

🔥 21.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 7.1 APG



What will Jimmy Butler and the @MiamiHEAT do this postseason? #PhantomCam



MIA/MIL Game 1 NEXT on ESPN https://t.co/3zea1DHsIb

Miami has won three championships, having appeared in six NBA Finals since its inception. The Heat are no strangers to the playoffs as they have made the playoffs 22 times in 33 years of existence, and as such, they are expected to make another appearance this coming season and possibly win the title. Let's rank the three championship titles won by the Heat.

Ranking the Miami Heat's three NBA Championship wins

#3 2005-06 NBA Champions

Guard Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat drives against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 25, 2006 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

The Dwyane Wade-led team had a good run in the 2005-06 NBA season with a win percentage of .634, finishing first in their division and second in the conference. They finished the regular season with 52 wins and 30 losses. 21 game into the season, coach Stan Van Gundy was fired, winning only 11 games. He was replaced by the five-time NBA championship winner (as a coach), Pat Riley, who went on to win 41 of 61 games left, and gave the Heat their first championship title.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Dwyane Wade delivered Miami its first championship on this day in 2006



Down 0-2 to the Mavs, the Heat won the next 4



Flash averaged 39.3 PPG during that streak



Finals MVP at 24 ⚡️ Dwyane Wade delivered Miami its first championship on this day in 2006



Down 0-2 to the Mavs, the Heat won the next 4



Flash averaged 39.3 PPG during that streak



Finals MVP at 24 ⚡️ https://t.co/x5eSAwvK1V

The Heat went up against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 NBA Finals, defeating the Mavericks with a 4-2 series win. Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal were unstoppable, with the former leading the team in points (654), assists (132) and steals (51). O'Neal led the team in rebounds (225), blocks (34) and field goal percentage (.612). He was second-best in points, having scored a total of 424 points in the playoffs.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar