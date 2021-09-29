Ranking Russell Westbrook's 5 best performances at Staples Center in the NBA

Russell Westbrook will play for his hometown franchise, the LA Lakers, in the upcoming NBA season. The California native is expected to receive a buzzing welcome when he steps out at the Staples Center in the Purple and Gold outfit for the first time in his career.

The Lakersnation will hope that Russell Westbrook amplifies the energy in the arena with a series of explosive performances. He has recorded plenty of staggering outings at the venue against the Lakers in his career. The 2017 MVP has played 18 games against the Lakers at the Staples Center.

On that note, here's a look at Russell Westbrook's five best performances at the Staples Center against the LA Lakers so far.

#5 Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers - 2020

LAs Lakers vs Houston Rockets - 2020

Russell Westbrook played for the Houston Rockets in the 2019-20 NBA season. He paired up alongside James Harden to help the H-Town emerge as one of the strongest competitors against the LA Lakers that campaign. The two teams also faced off during the NBA Playoffs in the second round. The Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, steamrolled past the Rockets, winning 4-1.

The Rockets may not have troubled the Purple and Gold much during the postseason. But that wasn't the case during the regular season. Russell Westbrook and Co. had a 2-1 advantage in that period. Westbrook was responsible for one of the wins that came at the Staples Center in February 2020.

He scored 41 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead the Rockets to a 121-111 win. He also shot 60.8% from the floor. Westbrook's performance was key for the team as James Harden endured a tough night at the offensive end. Harden had just 14 points on three-of-ten shooting.

#4 OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers - 2012

LA Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder - 2012

Russell Westbrook and the OKC Thunder developed into one of the best teams in the Western Conference during the early 2010s. One of their biggest challenges was to dethrone teams like the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

They could do that, as Westbrook had one of his best performances at the Staples Center during the 2011-12 season. He scored 36 points, five assists and two steals to lead his team to a 102-93 win against Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers.

Westbrook shot 48.1% from the floor, and missed just one of his ten free throw attempts. He also had just one turnover as he put up one of his most disciplined showings ever.

The OKC Thunder defeated the Dallas Mavericks, LA Lakers and San Antonio Spurs to reach the NBA Finals that year.

