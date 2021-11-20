Ranking Stephen Curry's 5 best free-throw shooting-percentage NBA seasons

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are the talking points of the league right now. After a couple of poor seasons, there were question marks on whether they would ever reach their golden years again.

Although these are early days in the 2021-22 campaign, Stephen Curry has had one of his best starts to a season. With an effective FG% of 60, he has been putting up some big numbers - four games with 40+ points. The Golden State Warriors boast a 13-2 record after their opening 15 games.

From the free-throw line, Stephen Curry is shooting 95.8% in 72 attempts. He has always been a reliable shooter from the line, with a career average of 90.8%. On that note, here's a look at his five best free-throw shooting-percentage seasons in which he played a minimum of 50 games:

#5 2014-15 – 91.4%

The 2014-15 season was the first time Stephen Curry was named the league’s Most Valuable Player. He made 308 of his 337 free-throw attempts, and led the league with a 91.4 FT%. Curry got more freedom to take his shots under new head coach Steve Kerr as a new era of dominance begun.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Steph Curry's cooking had Steve Kerr stunned in 2015 😂 Steph Curry's cooking had Steve Kerr stunned in 2015 😂 https://t.co/4gyroPkTQT

For Curry, it was a season to remember. Apart from winning the NBA Championship and the MVP award, he also won the three-point contest in the All-Star weekend.

#4 2020-21 – 91.6%

Stephen Curry returned to the league after a season plagued with injuries as he sought to make up for lost time.

Instantly, he was back to being an explosive scorer, averaging a league-high 32 points per game. In a short 72-game season, he played 63 games and averaged 91.6% from the free-throw line. Curry also made history, joining Ray Allen and Reggie Miller as the only players to score more than 2,500 career three-pointers.

ke @only1bron Stephen Curry in the 2020-21 season.



🔹 Scoring title

🔹 Most threes on the season(337)

🔹 38 30+ point games

🔹 11 40+ point games

🔹 Averaged a career high 32 PPG

🔹 5.3 threes per a game(NBA history)

🔹 Warriors went 37-26 when Steph played( 2-7 without him) Stephen Curry in the 2020-21 season. 🔹 Scoring title🔹 Most threes on the season(337)🔹 38 30+ point games🔹 11 40+ point games 🔹 Averaged a career high 32 PPG🔹 5.3 threes per a game(NBA history)🔹 Warriors went 37-26 when Steph played( 2-7 without him) https://t.co/9B1Id1coio

The Golden State Warriors had a chance to make the playoffs through the league’s new play-in tournament. The Warriors, though, lost the seventh spot to LeBron James’ LA Lakers and the eighth spot to the Memphis Grizzlies. That marked a second year in a row they missed the postseason.

#3 2018-19 – 91.6%

Stephen Curry struggled with injuries during the 2018-19 season. He strained his left groin in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. and missed 11 straight matches. Over the season, he averaged 27.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting at 91.6% from the line.

NBA TV @NBATV Steph (31 PTS & 5 3PM) and Klay (26 PTS & 7 3PM) came up big to force a Game 6! 👌



Warriors vs. Raptors, 2019 NBA Finals Game 5 - 1pm ET on NBA TV! Steph (31 PTS & 5 3PM) and Klay (26 PTS & 7 3PM) came up big to force a Game 6! 👌Warriors vs. Raptors, 2019 NBA Finals Game 5 - 1pm ET on NBA TV! https://t.co/BwMtMCQz5O

The Golden State Warriors’ dominance came to an end in the 2019 NBA Finals. They lost 4-2 against the Toronto Raptors, losing 4-2, with Kawhi Leonard denying them a three-peat, winning the Finals MVP award in the process.

#2 2017-18 – 92.1%

The Golden State Warriors were the 2017-18 title winners after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 in the 2018 NBA Finals.

Throughout the regular season, Stephen Curry averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists. From the free-throw line, Curry led the league with an FT% of 92.1. He made 278 of his 302 free-throw attempts.

³⁰🎯 @PlayoffCurry Stephen Curry’s averages in the 4th quarter of the 2017-18 finals:



• 43 Points (10.75 PPG)

• 1 APG

• 2.25 RPG

• 13-29 FG (45 FG%)

• 10-16 3PT (63 3P%)

• 7-7 FT (100 FT%)

• .670 TS%



Elevated his level of play down the stretch Stephen Curry’s averages in the 4th quarter of the 2017-18 finals:• 43 Points (10.75 PPG)• 1 APG• 2.25 RPG• 13-29 FG (45 FG%)• 10-16 3PT (63 3P%)• 7-7 FT (100 FT%)• .670 TS%Elevated his level of play down the stretch https://t.co/ECLWrsvEyv

Curry played only 51 games in the regular season, due to injuries. However, he was healthy for the playoffs after missing the first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs. On his return, Curry contributed effectively at both ends of the floor.

#1 2010-11 – 93.4%

In the 2010-11 season, Curry was playing his second year as an NBA player. The Golden State Warriors finished 12th in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.

Curry played 74 games in the season, averaging 18.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He scored a season-high 39 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder on a 70% shooting night.

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS Jeremy Lin recalls practicing with and against Stephen Curry as a member of the Warriors back in 2010-11. Like many others, he could conceive young Curry developing into a Top-5 NBA player. Jeremy Lin recalls practicing with and against Stephen Curry as a member of the Warriors back in 2010-11. Like many others, he could conceive young Curry developing into a Top-5 NBA player. https://t.co/KvC7bSvEDf

From the line, he led the league, shooting at a career-high 93.4 FT%. He made 212 of his 227 attempted free throws.

Edited by Bhargav