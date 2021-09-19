Ranking Stephen Curry's top 3 NBA seasons based on 3-point shooting efficiency

Stephen Curry is not your regular point guard, as he is undoubtedly one of the greatest shooters the NBA has ever seen. It is impressive when one considers the fact the Golden State Warriors star makes most of his shots off the dribble rather than catch and shoot.

The 2009 NBA Draft seventh overall pick has spent all his years so far with the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry has shot his way to three NBA championships, two MVP awards, two scoring titles, and is a member of the 50-40-90 club.

In all but one season, Stephen Curry has shot over 40% from deep. Again, some are contested off-the-dribble shots, while a good number are from over 30 feet. Knocking such difficult shots takes a lot of technique and innate shooting ability.

Stephen Curry's top 3 NBA seasons based on 3-point shooting efficiency

Stephen Curry's 2020-21 NBA season will go down as one of his greatest runs in the NBA. Despite being 32, Chef Curry showed no signs of slowing down as he took it upon himself to attempt to reach the NBA playoffs they once dominated.

Unfortunately, LeBron James had other plans as he was the first stumbling block to their postseason campaign. His clutch 3-pointer prevented Stephen Curry and co. from securing the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Stephen Curry's 32 points average for the 2020-21 season is his highest so far. The 32-year-old was firing on all cylinders, breaking several NBA shooting records with his April takeover.

However, efficiency is our keyword in this piece. That said, here are Stephen Curry's top three seasons.

#3 2014-15 season - 44.3

The 2014-15 season was the start of something great for the Golden State Warriors, and Stephen Curry was at the center of it, winning his first NBA MVP award. He helped the Warriors achieve a then career-high 67 wins and a finals appearance for the first time since 1975.

Steph won his first of three NBA championships in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.

From November 3, 2014, Stephen Curry made at least one three-pointer in every game until November 3, 2016. He holds the record for the most consecutive games with a three-pointer made (157). The only other player that has crossed the 100 mark is Kyle Korver.

Chef Curry shot a total of 646 3-pointers but only knocked down 286, resulting in a three-point percentage of .443. For the season, he averaged 23.8 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds.

