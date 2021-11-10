Ranking Stephen Curry's top-5 50-point games in NBA

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is one of the most exciting players in the history of the NBA. Over the course of his 13-year career, Curry has dazzled fans with his ability to light it up from all over the court.

There's no doubt that Curry will go down as one of the game's greatest shooters. His ability to shoot from deep makes NBA fans hold their breath every time Curry crosses half court.

During his career with the Golden State Warriors, the seven-time All-Star has put on some remarkable shooting displays. Fans obsess over scoring. They quickly race to box scores to see what a player does on a nightly basis and the odds are they are looking at the points column first.

Curry has scored in excess of 50 points in a game 10 times. We take a look at his top-5 50-point performances in the NBA.

#5, 2015 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Stephen Curry scored 53 points against the New Orleans Pelicans in 2015

POINTS 53 REBOUNDS 4 ASSISTS 9 FIELD GOAL % 17/27 (63%) THREE-POINT % 8/14 (57.1%)

It was a performance for the ages when Curry went out on Halloween and dropped 53 points against the New Orleans Pelicans in 2015. The most remarkable part about the performance was that Curry had dropped 40 points on the Pelicans just four days earlier, including 24 in the first quarter.

This game was crucial to the Warriors as it was the second game of a back-to-back, meaning that Golden State needed to pull off a victory. In the third quarter alone, Curry outscored the entire Pelicans team by finishing with 28 points.

#4, 2021 vs. Denver Nuggets

Stephen Curry dropped 53 against Denver Nuggets

POINTS 53 REBOUNDS 6 ASSISTS 4 FIELD GOAL % 14/24 (58.3%) THREE-POINT % 10/18 (55.6%)

Heading into this showdown against the Denver Nuggets, Curry needed 19 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain and become the Golden State Warriors' all-time leading scorer. Curry went on to break the record in the first quarter itself.

Facing one of the strongest teams in the Western Conference that year, Curry went crazy, finishing the game with 53 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists, while shooting 14-for-24 from the field. Curry would also end up going 15-16 from the free throw line in a convincing win.

