Ranking the best basketball shoes of 2018

Among the perks of being the best basketball players on the planet is the fact that NBA players get to pick and choose from the choicest sneakers available on the planet to don in front of millions of onlooking fans at the arena and on TV from around the world.

Sneaker culture has mushroomed into its own shopping segment, a market occupied predominantly by consumers who are seeking to make style statements of their own through their sneakers.

Due to the differing dates of release of sneakers across the NBA spectrum, some shoes like the Kyrie 5 haven't been available to fans in a lot of countries. Thus, this ranking of the best basketball shoes of 2018 is based on models available to public outside of the USA:

#10 Nike Kobe 1 Protro

Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four

Retro releases this good come by once in a blue moon, and I'm glad I got the chance to wear and test the Kobe 1 Protros which hit the store in the latter half of the 2017-18 NBA season. A really reliable, durable shoe that might feel just right for trekkers looking to hit the mountain slopes this winter in addition to being super-amazing on court, the use of a full-length Zoom Air unit puts it over the original Kobe 1s in my mind.

A leather basketball shoe that looks and feels premium in the flesh, the Kobe 1 Protro fits your foot like a custom-made glove within a couple of uses. Priced at $175 and released on Mamba Day (April 13) 2018, these sneakers will be a fond part of my sneaker collection, forever and always.

