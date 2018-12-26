Ranking the 3 saddest NBA teams of 2018

There are several NBA teams this year that have inadvertently made sad songs the background music for their gameplay. This sorrowful state has left many fans depressed with the current state of these teams in the league.

To decide the ranking of these sorrowful teams, a few criteria have been taken into consideration:

1. Team Record: i.e. more wins vs fewer wins.

2. Player injuries: the more severe the injuries and the number of player injuries, the sadder the team.

3. Roster utilization: this is based on how the potential of the roster is being utilized.

4. Team chemistry: this depends on how well a team functions as a unit and how much fun they seem to have while playing together.

5. The ownership a team shows: how able the team is in taking a loss well and showing ownership for the mistakes they have made.

On that note, here is a list of the 3 saddest NBA teams this year:

#3 Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns 2018-19

The Phoenix Suns have been consistently been awarded the title of worst defenders this season. They don't have particularly good offense, but their defense is just downright morose.

Their current record lies at rock bottom of the western conference table at 8-24. They haven't recovered since they lost to the Warriors by 46 points a while ago.

Unfortunately, this poor performance cannot even be credited to injury. They have had no more than three players who have succumbed to major injuries, and they're not even a part of the main five. One of those players had been Brandon Knight, but along with the franchise, Knight's career has been extremely sad as well.

Now if any team is doing so bad you would hope they at least stuck together to make things better, but that's not the case here. It is obvious that they don't hate each other, but gameplay would be so much easier within a team that tried to communicate and made effective use of it's not-too-shabby roster.

