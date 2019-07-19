Ranking the Top 10 Shooting Guards entering the 2019/20 NBA Season

James Harden

Some of the greatest basketball players were shooting guards, including arguably the greatest player of all-time Michael Jordan, the legendary Laker Kobe Bryant, and even the recently-retired Dwyane Wade.

They're typically the best shooters, scorers and perimeter defenders on the team. However, what makes some better than others is athleticism, consistency and their role in getting a team to work together.

One current shooting guard may already be in the argument for breaking into that top 3, so it's no surprise that he's at the top of this list. Having said that, let's look at the top 10 shooting guards in the league right now.

Honorable mentions

Lou Williams (LAC)

Jaylen Brown (BOS)

JJ Redick (NOP)

Josh Richardson (PHI)

#10 Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine

With the Bulls, LaVine has dominated by displaying his full range of scoring. During his years with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he was mainly known for his elite dunking ability and a decent 3-point shot. Now, he is a fantastic shooter and rim-attacker while possessing the ability to get to the free-throw line with ease.

The only problem is that the other areas of his game are quite weak, which is limiting him from becoming an All-Star caliber player.

#9 CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum

McCollum has been the perfect backcourt partner of superstar point guard Damian Lillard because he takes the pressure away from him with superb scoring, especially in the clutch. Since winning the 2016 Most Improved Player award, CJ has continued to make strides in his all-round ability and decision making.

However, he has often been the subject of trade rumors because Portland always seem to be missing one more piece that would supposedly elevate them to title contention.

#8 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic with the 2019 Rookie of the Year Award

The reigning Rookie of the Year has so much potential to become an NBA great as there are few players with as much skill as the Slovenian guard. Doncic is fantastic at scoring, passing, rebounding and hitting clutch shots. There probably hasn't been a rookie with as much all-round talent since LeBron James.

Look out for Luka and the Dallas Mavericks in the long-run, especially if Kristaps Porzingis gets back to the level he was at two seasons ago when he was averaging 23 points and 7 rebounds per game.

