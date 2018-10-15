Ranking the top 5 NBA games in the last decade

James and Curry had some amazing duels

We have been witness to some awe-inspiring NBA games in the last decade. Some games have left us speechless whereas some games left us in shock. We have seen it all, be it the upsets, be it the one-sided victories, the neck to neck battles and the triple and quadruple overtime thrillers. With that being said, let's have a look at some of the best games played in the last decade:

#1 Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Game 7, 2016 NBA Finals

Kyrie Irving sealed the deal

"The Block, The Shot, The Stop". This game will arguably go down as the greatest game in NBA finals history. The Warriors finished the regular season with a 73-9 record, the best regular season record in NBA history. They made it to the NBA finals and were up 3-1 heading into game 5. Statistics were on the Warriors side as no team in finals history had come back from a 3-1 deficit.

The game's greatest player LeBron James and his point guard Kyrie Irving took matters in their hands and led their team to a remarkable comeback and evened up the series at 3-3. The Cavs had the momentum heading into game 7 but it was at the Oracle Arena, home of the Warriors.

With 1:52 remaining in the 4th quarter, the scores were tied at 89 and Andre Iguodala had the opportunity to give the Warriors a two-point lead with what looked like an easy layup. LeBron James came out of nowhere to block his shot off the board and give the Cavs a crucial possession. Kyrie Irving stepped up and nailed a clutch three-pointer to give the Cavs a 3 point lead.

The Warriors needed a three-pointer to tie the game but Stephen Curry missed on the following possession after some brilliant defense from Kevin Love. LeBron James was fouled hard on a dunk attempt on the next possession and made 1 out of 2 free throws to give the Cavs a 4 point lead.

The Warriors had 10 seconds on the clock and Curry missed yet another 3 pointer as the Cavs players rushed onto the court and started celebrating the greatest comeback in NBA finals history. "Cleveland, this is for you" yelled an exuberant LeBron James in his post-game interview as he delivered on his promise of bringing a championship to the city of Cleveland, their first title in franchise history.

