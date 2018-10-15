×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ranking the top 5 NBA games in the last decade

Rishabh Gangwani
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
22   //    15 Oct 2018, 13:56 IST

James and Curry had some amazing duels
James and Curry had some amazing duels

We have been witness to some awe-inspiring NBA games in the last decade. Some games have left us speechless whereas some games left us in shock. We have seen it all, be it the upsets, be it the one-sided victories, the neck to neck battles and the triple and quadruple overtime thrillers. With that being said, let's have a look at some of the best games played in the last decade:

#1 Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Game 7, 2016 NBA Finals

Kyrie Irving sealed the deal
Kyrie Irving sealed the deal

"The Block, The Shot, The Stop". This game will arguably go down as the greatest game in NBA finals history. The Warriors finished the regular season with a 73-9 record, the best regular season record in NBA history. They made it to the NBA finals and were up 3-1 heading into game 5. Statistics were on the Warriors side as no team in finals history had come back from a 3-1 deficit.

The game's greatest player LeBron James and his point guard Kyrie Irving took matters in their hands and led their team to a remarkable comeback and evened up the series at 3-3. The Cavs had the momentum heading into game 7 but it was at the Oracle Arena, home of the Warriors.

With 1:52 remaining in the 4th quarter, the scores were tied at 89 and Andre Iguodala had the opportunity to give the Warriors a two-point lead with what looked like an easy layup. LeBron James came out of nowhere to block his shot off the board and give the Cavs a crucial possession. Kyrie Irving stepped up and nailed a clutch three-pointer to give the Cavs a 3 point lead.

The Warriors needed a three-pointer to tie the game but Stephen Curry missed on the following possession after some brilliant defense from Kevin Love. LeBron James was fouled hard on a dunk attempt on the next possession and made 1 out of 2 free throws to give the Cavs a 4 point lead.

The Warriors had 10 seconds on the clock and Curry missed yet another 3 pointer as the Cavs players rushed onto the court and started celebrating the greatest comeback in NBA finals history. "Cleveland, this is for you" yelled an exuberant LeBron James in his post-game interview as he delivered on his promise of bringing a championship to the city of Cleveland, their first title in franchise history.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Cleveland Cavaliers Golden State Warriors Kobe Bryant LeBron James NBA Players
Rishabh Gangwani
CONTRIBUTOR
5 reasons why super teams ruin the integrity of the NBA
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017 Lookback: Top 10 Games 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals History: The 4 NBA teams that came back from...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Performances for Most 3s in a Single-Game in NBA...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the NBA's Best Offensive Players Going Into 2018
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 5 earth-shattering free agent signings in the...
RELATED STORY
10 Best Moments of LeBron James' 2018 Playoffs
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals: Ranking LeBron James' 5 best games against...
RELATED STORY
5 NBA stars whose draft positions will shock you
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us