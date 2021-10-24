Ranking the top 10 seasons of LeBron James when he scored over 2000 points in the NBA regular season

It's been an absolute joy to watch NBA superstar LeBron James over the course of his entire career. There's no doubt that LeBron will go down as one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. What's been even more impressive about James has been his ability on the offensive side of the ball.

Ever since James stepped onto an NBA court in 2003-04, he has been a remarkable scorer who has put up some eye-opening statistics over the course of his career. Over ten times during his career, LeBron James has gone on to score more than 2000 points in the regular season. Let's take a look at some of the most impressive years he's had while accomplishing that feat.

#10 2004-05, Making the jump

It didn't take long for LeBron James to make the jump as an elite scorer

During his second year in the NBA, LeBron James saw a massive jump in production. After averaging 20.9 points per game as a rookie, LeBron unlocked another level to his game and saw his average jump to 27.2 points as a 20-year-old. It would also go down to being the year in which James went on to average the most minutes per game over the course of his career, playing an average of 42.4 minutes for the Cavaliers.

#9 2005-06, Playoff bound

LeBron James hit the ground running as a scorer in 05-06, carrying his team to the Playoffs.

It's another big jump for LeBron James as he sees his points per game jump to over 30 for the first time in his career. He would finish the year averaging 31.4 points per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. It would also go down as the first time LeBron has made the playoffs, as the Cavaliers went on to finish 50-32 before losing to the Detroit Pistons in seven games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

#8 2006-07, First Finals appearance

The 06-07 season would be the first time LeBron went on to make an NBA Finals.

Another impressive year for LeBron James as he goes on to finish the season averaging 27.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. After making his first playoff appearance the year before, LeBron turned it up another level and led the Cleveland Cavaliers all the way to the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers would go on to get swept by the San Antonio Spurs, but it was clear that this wasn't going to be the last time LeBron was playing in the NBA Finals.

