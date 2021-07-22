Ranking the top 3 players with the best postseason debuts | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The 2021 NBA Playoffs came to an end on Tuesday night with the Milwaukee Bucks emerging victorious over the Phoenix Suns in the Finals series.

It was one of the most unpredictable postseasons in recent memory but one that provided a lot of enticing moments. Many players made their long-awaited NBA playoffs debuts and lit the stage with phenomenal showings.

With the likes of Devin Booker, Trae Young, Deandre Ayton and Ja Morant being terrific for their respective teams, the NBA fraternity would be eager to see more of them in the next few postseasons.

On that note, here's a look at the top three debutants who shone the brighest in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

#3 Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton justified his selection as the no. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft in some style during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The way he has developed under Chris Paul and Monty Williams has been phenomenal, as Ayton helped his team make massive strides this season.

In a conversation with The Athletic a few weeks before the playoffs, Ayton said that he wanted to become one of the best young two-way centers in the league. The playoffs were the best stage for him to show that he was indeed on the right path. He dominated the opposition on nights when the team's other two stars, Devin Booker and Chris Paul, were quiet.

Right from Game 1 of the first-round series against the defending champions LA Lakers, Ayton looked like he was on a mission as he lit up the Phoenix Suns' first playoff appearance in ten years. He outplayed the likes of Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond to make a statement that he was ready for the big occasion.

Ayton continued to dominate veteran players and was a key component in the Suns' 4-0 series sweep over league MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Jokic duly acknowledged that Ayton was the center he had the most problems against.

Nikola Jokic when defended by Deandre Ayton in this series:



40 points

18-46 FG (39.1%)

2-10 3P (20%)

4 TOs — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) June 12, 2021

Deandre Ayton had to face a new challenge in the series against the LA Clippers, where Ty Lue's men played with a small-ball lineup.

It didn't matter for Ayton, though, as he continued to outsmart his counterparts. His size and high basketball IQ once again proved pivotal to the Phoenix Suns, claiming yet another series win.

DEANDRE AYTON FOR THE WIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6nfAmB2Ham — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 23, 2021

The NBA Finals did not go as planned for Ayton, though. However, considering how the 22-year-old played for the Suns this season, he is likely to fare better if he reaches this stage of the campaign again.

Ayton's efficiency was off the charts during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, as he recorded 15.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting a whopping 65.8% from the floor. He became the first player in NBA Playoffs history to average 15/10 on 65% shooting from the floor in a single postseason campaign (minimum ten games).

