Ranking Mike Breen's top 5 "Bang" calls, ft. Kobe Bryant 

Mike Breen is one of the greatest NBA announcers of all-time. His signature "Bang" call whenever a player hits a clutch shot has become an iconic phrase, with fans around the world awaiting the next time he'll say it.

With that in mind, let's take a look at Mike Breen's top 5 "Bang" calls:

#5 - Luka Doncic (Game 4 2020, Western Conference first round vs. Clippers)

The Dallas Mavericks were down 2 games to 1 in the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs in the Orlando Bubble. All eyes were on Luka Doncic as he was the team'a only hope to defeat the Clippers.

So in game 4 of the opening round, the team was down 1 in OT with 3.7 seconds left to go, but Doncic hit the game winner at the buzzer and Mike Breen simply loved it (133-135).

#4 - Derrick Rose (2015 NBA playoffs Game 3 Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers)

During Game 3 between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, Derrick Rose dropped 30 points with 7 assists and 7 rebounds.

In the final play, he raced past Iman Shumpert, received the inbound pass from Mike Dunleavy, created separation, and beat the buzzer, getting the call from Breene

The Cavs, though, eventually won the series and went as far as the NBA Finals where they lost to the Golden State Warriors.

#3 - Kobe Bryant (Game winner against The Suns in Overtime - 2009 Western Conference playoffs)

Kobe Bryant hit a lot of game winners in his career. Pairing that along with Mike Breen's energetic play-by-play call can create an iconic moment.

At this moment, the Los Angeles Lakers were down by 1 with 6.1 seconds left in overtime against the Phoenix Suns. There was a jump ball at half court and the Lakers won it with Bryant immediately ending up with the ball. All eyes were on him as he beat the buzzer and forced Mike Breen to another "Bang" call.

#2 - Stephen Curry (Deep Game-Winning 3 vs. OKC Thunder in 2016)

One of Mike Breen’s most famous moments was when he introduced the “Bang Bang!” call when Stephen Curry (46 points) hit an insane three-pointer and the Golden State Warriors stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road, making another step towards the 2016 NBA Finals where they lost to the Cavs, despite being up 3-1.

#1 - Ray Allen (Game tying 3 in the 2013 NBA Finals Game 6)

In one of the most clutch moments in NBA history. Following a surge of points from LeBron James, the Heat still had some hope left.

With a few seconds left and the Heat down by three points, LeBron inbounded the ball, missed the game-tying three, but Chris Bosh was there to grab the rebound and pass to Ray Allen who hit the three and forced overtime.

Miami went on to win the series despite being down 3-2 and went on to win the NBA championship, with Mike Breen offering us another "Bang" call.

