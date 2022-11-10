Ranking top 5 NBA City Edition jerseys for the 2022-23 season featuring LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and more

NBA City Edition jerseys have been unveiled by all 30 teams in the basketball league. There are a lot of great designs and it's hard to pick the best ones, but we will give it a shot by picking five of them.

These NBA new jerseys will be used by all teams throughout the 2022-23 season. While most teams have kept their colors, some have come up with new color schemes.

Check out the top 5 NBA City Edition jerseys for the current season!

5) LA Lakers City Edition Jersey

The LA Lakers version of NBA City Edition jerseys looks amazing (Image via Nike)

The LA Lakers are all about purple and gold. However, these NBA new jerseys have a slightly different color scheme for the team from the City of Angels. The base of the jersey is white, while it has purple and black font.

The only gold thing on the jersey is the championship pack on the back of it. The new jersey design looks simple and clean, making it one of the top NBA City Edition jerseys.

4) Miami Heat City Edition jersey

NBA new jerseys look good for the Miami Heat (Image via Getty Images)

The Miami Heat have been very bold with their new uniforms over the past few years. Last season, they released "ransom-note" jerseys, which looked very unusual at first. However, these jerseys have become very popular.

As part of their NBA City Edition jerseys, the Heat are re-releasing their mixtape jerseys from last season. This time, however, they are coming in white. New Heat jerseys use different fonts for every player and there are more than 12,000 possible combinations of fonts!

3) New York Knicks City Edition jersey

New York Knicks City Edition jersey looks beautiful (Image via Nike)

The New York Knicks are bringing fire jerseys for the 2022-23 season. Once again, the most popular team from the Big Apple will use black and orange colors for their jerseys.

The new jersey is inspired by the uniform the Knicks wore two decades ago. However, the City Edition jersey has an inverted color scheme, and so instead of the dominant blue color, black is used for the base of the jersey.

2) Phoenix Suns City Edition Jersey

Phoenix Suns City Edition Jersey for the 2022-23 season (Image via Nike)

Some NBA City Edition jerseys are very different from regular jerseys, which is the case with the Phoenix Suns. Unlike the orange color, the Suns will be wearing jerseys with a turquoise base during the 2022-23 season.

The new Suns jerseys pay tribute to Native American tribes that lived on the territory of what is now called the state of Arizona. For Native Americans, turquoise has a special meaning and often represents strength or even invinciblity.

1) Golden State Warriors City Edition jersey

The Warriors have the best NBA City Edition jerseys (Image via Nike)

The Golden State Warriors are looking for back-to-back titles. On their quest for a fifth title in the modern era, the Warriors will be rocking beautiful jerseys that have a lot of interesting details.

The color scheme has mostly remained the same, but the new jerseys have a sublimated flower at the bottom. There is also a flower right under the team name on the front side of the jersey.

The new Warriors jerseys have been designed by Hueman, a Bay Area artist, who wanted to pay tribute to all the strong women that have positively affected the city and the team.

