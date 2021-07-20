Ranking the top 5 NBA Finals from the 21st century

Fans have witnessed some of the greatest rivalries in an NBA Finals matchup. However, there are a few NBA Finals series that stand out in the 21st century.

Although LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors have dominated the NBA Finals in recent years, a few other players and teams have made their mark in the competition. Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, and Dwayne Wade are some of the players worthy of honorable mention in the 21st century.

The Phoenix Suns versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals could easily rank as one of the top finals of the 21st century. From breaking records to inspiring comebacks, the series is producing more twists than many anticipated.

The Bucks came back from a 2-0 deficit to lead the series 3-2. If the Suns can force a Game 7 in hostile territory, it will be an NBA Finals that will be talked about for years to come.

While the 2021 NBA Finals is yet to be decided, here are the top five finals from the 21st century.

#5 Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics, 2010

Andrew Bynum #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers helps up Kobe Bryant #24 against the Boston Celtics in Game Two of the 2010 NBA Finals

The LA Lakers and Boston Celtics are tied for the most NBA championships with 17. It is no surprise that they both made this list as both franchises have a lot of experience in the NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics looked like the favorites as they had the experienced trio of Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce. Rajon Rondo was also a part of the roster, and his triple-double prevented the Lakers from going 2-0 up in the series.

Who remembers the Lakers 2010 NBA Finals. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/RFvnqvx762 — Los Angeels Lakers Fan Page (@LApurpleNgold) October 9, 2020

Both teams went at each other, game after game, resulting in a Game 7 at the Staples Center. Given how poor Kobe's shooting was, the 2010 NBA Finals could have swung in any direction as it was contested until the final whistle.

In the end, Ron Artest was the hero of Game 7 as his three-point put the Lakers up by 6 with about a minute to go. The Boston Celtics recorded their first Game 7 loss in an NBA Finals in franchise history, while the Lakers won their 16th championship.

#4 Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks, 2006

All seemed to be going according to plan for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 NBA Finals as they led the Miami Heat 2-0 in the series. With under seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter of Game 3, the Heat were down by 13 and on the verge of recording another loss.

The @Bucks are the first team to go down 0-2 and win the next 3 games in an #NBAFinals since the Miami Heat in 2006.



Watch the best plays from their 3 consecutive wins to take a 3-2 series lead!



GAME 6: Tuesday, 9pm/et, ABC pic.twitter.com/2JBpJW0hon — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2021

However, Dwayne Wade took over the game and led the Heat to a 98-96 victory. It was the start of an unstoppable run for the Miami Heat as they won the next three games to end the 2006 NBA Finals in Game 6.

Wade was the NBA Finals MVP despite having the legendary Shaquille O'Neal on the team. Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks could not do anything to stop the Heat's run in the series.

