Ranking the top 5 NBA players in the Eastern Conference

The current era of the NBA is filled with some ridiculous talent. The likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo are some of the best active players in the sport.

The Eastern Conference, in particular, has a good number of 'top ten' players in the league. As many as four teams are in contention in the East to reach the NBA Finals. Defending champions Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets are the favorites. But it is difficult to ignore the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers too. All four aforementioned teams are led by some stellar players.

On that note, here are the five best players currently playing in the NBA Eastern Conference:

#5 Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards

Jimmy Butler has been called the 'heart and soul' of the Miami Heat. His style of play - grittiness, defensive solidity and offensive prowess - personifies the Miami Heat.

Butler is one of the best defensive talents in the league, and his accolades (five-time NBA All-Defensive, 2020-21 NBA steal champion) are testament to that.

Moreover, Butler is also a superb player on the offensive side of the ball. He can both play the role of both scorer and facilitator. His high basketball IQ allows him to act as the point guard of the team, and his ability to draw fouls in the paint means he seldom has poor scoring nights.

#4 Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks - Game Six

Joel Embiid might have to do some heavy lifting in the 2021-22 NBA season. That's because there is a great probability that Ben Simmons could get traded before the start of the new campaign. However, considering his performances in the last few NBA seasons, the Cameroonian big should be more than up for the task.

Sam Amico @AmicoHoops Joel Embiid says he hopes Ben Simmons changes his mind about 76ers. But expectation remains that Simmons will be traded before the season. hoopswire.com/joel-embiid-76… Joel Embiid says he hopes Ben Simmons changes his mind about 76ers. But expectation remains that Simmons will be traded before the season. hoopswire.com/joel-embiid-76…

Embiid averaged 28 points and ten rebounds per game last season, while registering 1.4 blocks and a steal per game. He also improved his shooting from downtown, connecting on nearly 38% of his attempts from the deep.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav