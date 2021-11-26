Ranking the top 5 NBA players with most points scored in overtime

The NBA is one of the most unpredictable sports leagues in the world. Every team has a legitimate chance of making unexpected comebacks late down the stretch. Plenty of games end up going into overtime. More often than not, that happens because of certain players, who can single-handedly change the course of a match.

Their ability to make a difference even after regulation time is quite impressive as they do it consistently, which is no mean feat. The top five scorers in overtime in NBA history include some of the biggest names to ever play in the league.

On that note, here's a look at five players who have scored the most points in overtime in NBA history.

#5 Russell Westbrook - 290 points

Mr. Triple-double, Russell Westbrook, ranks fifth in NBA history to score the most points in overtime. Westbrook is often criticized for several reasons, from his turnover rate to his inability to shoot the ball efficiently from long-distance. That has often overshadowed his ability to take over games down the stretch.

The 33-year-old has been the go-to option for his teams for the majority of his career. He hasn't disappointed much during those occasions and has scored 290 points in overtime throughout his career. Westbrook has shot 42.6% from the field during that stretch, with the majority of his field goals coming from inside the arc (49.5).

Westbrook's highest-scoring overtime performance was in 2016 when he recorded 14 points in OT alone during a game against the Washington Wizards. It's the third-highest tally in NBA history.

#4 Paul Pierce - 326 points

Paul Pierce thrived in late-game situations during his career. The Hall of Famer recorded 326 points in overtime, the fourth most in NBA history. Pierce relied on his size and strength to get to his spots and drain go-ahead/game-winning shots over his opponents.

Interestingly, Pierce made most of his shots from the long-range, converting 43.7% of his three-pointers in overtime situations. He was also clutch from the foul line, making roughly 83% of his attempts from there. Pierce's highest-scoring performance in overtime was in 2001 when he scored 13 points during a game between the Boston Celtics and New Jersey Nets.

