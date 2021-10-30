Ranking the top 5 point guards with the most blocks in NBA history

The point guard position has become one of the most exciting positions in the sport of basketball. They are considered the "floor generals" on each team, as they are required to put their team in a position that gives them the best possible chance to succeed. Over the history of the sport of basketball, the game has seen a number of different types of point guards. It's a position that truly continues to adapt, as the modern era of basketball has shifted towards much bigger players than the traditional guards of old.

The NBA now features a variety of point guards who excite fans with their offensive ability. But that's not the only type of floor generals who have made a serious impact on this game. Throughout its long history, the NBA has also had a number of talented guards who were known for their ability on the defensive side of the ball as well.

Top five point guards in NBA history with defensive prowess

#5 Nate McMillan

Before his coaching days, Nate McMillan was a dominant defensive point guard for the Sonics

Before Nate McMillan roamed the sidelines, he was known as one of the most ferocious defensive point guards in the history of the NBA. McMillan was a nightmare for opponents, as he had great size and quickness at 6'5". He went on to play 12-years in the NBA, all with the Seattle Supersonics. What's even more impressive about McMillan's place on the all-time list is the fact that he never averaged more than 0.7 blocks per game in a season. McMillan would finish his career with a total of 332 blocks. What's even more impressive is that McMillan had three seasons in the NBA in which he was statistically considered a shooting guard, meaning his total block number could have been even higher.

#4 Baron Davis

Barron Davis was a strong force on both sides of the ball during his NBA Career

There's no denying that Baron Davis changed the way modern point guards looked and played throughout the course of his career. At a time in which most point guards had a smaller frame, Davis stood out with his size and overall strength. He was a physical floor general with great explosiveness that wasn't afraid to get after it on both sides of the ball. Davis went on to play 13-years in the NBA, including some notable years with the Hornets and Golden State Warriors. He would go on to finish his career with 360 total blocks despite being best known for his explosive ability on offense.

