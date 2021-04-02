Ranking the top 5 shooters in the 2020-21 NBA season so far

Shooting is the biggest art that current NBA players must master to adjust to the three-point shooting trend. Of course, most players who do not have the ability to shoot with consistency can still have a huge impact on the game. However, the 2020 NBA Free Agency has showed us just how much teams value those who can shoot at an elite level.

In the 2020-21 NBA season, we have seen extraordinary performances from beyond the arc from the likes of Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry. However, some role players are currently having a record-breaking run from the three-point line.

Ranking the best shooters in the 2020-21 NBA season

This article will list the five best shooters of the 2020-21 NBA season. Apart from opinions and other considerations, this ranking will be based on statistics.

To qualify for the 3P percentage ranking, a player must average at least one three-pointer made per game. In a normal 82-game regular season, a player with 82 triples made qualifies for the ranking in the current season.

Without further ado, let us start.

#5 Bobby Portis - Milwaukee Bucks

Bobby Portis #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles past Robin Lopez #15 of the Washington Wizards.

Bobby Portis has been essential for the 2020-21 Milwaukee Bucks and has been the most consistent player on Mike Budenholzer's team. The big man is averaging 11 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in 43 appearances so far.

Portis' shooting efficiency in his first season with Milwaukee has been stunning. He has made 54% of his field goals, 48% of his three-pointers (2.4 attempts and 1.1 triples made per game), and 74% of his free throws.

Portis has had only 14 games with more than one three-pointer made in the current season, but he qualifies among the NBA's best three-point shooters so far. He is also having the best season of his career in terms of three-point shooting, surpassing his previous career-best 3P percentage of 39% from the 2018-19.

#4 Luke Kennard - LA Clippers

Luke Kennard #5 of the LA Clippers.

The LA Clippers added Luke Kennard to their 2020-21 NBA roster after the left-handed shooter had three strong seasons from beyond the arc with the Detroit Pistons.

In the 2020-21 NBA season, Kennard has performed well for the LA Clippers, at least as a sniper.

Though he plays less than 20 minutes per game for Tyronn Lue's team, Kennard has made 1.7 three-pointers per game with just 3.5 attempts a night. His three-point percentage of 48% ranks fourth in the NBA and is the best of his career by far.

Kennard is averaging 8.3 points per game for the LA Clippers with 49/48/84 shooting splits and has been fairly good off the bench.

#3 Joe Ingles - Utah Jazz

Joe Ingles #2 of the Utah Jazz.

Joe Ingles has been an essential piece for the 2020-21 Utah Jazz and their run as the current best team in the regular season. Ingles is one of six players averaging more than 10 points for the Jazz so far.

Ingles is putting up 12 points and four assists per game and has made 53% of his field goals, 48.7 of his three-pointers (career-best) and 87% of his free throws.

The Australian forward is also second among players in this ranking in three-pointers made per game, with 2.7.

#2 Joe Harris - Brooklyn Nets

Joe Harris #12 reacts with Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets.

The 2020-21 Brooklyn Nets are defined by their 'Big Three' of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. The team's big signings, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge, have also made lots of noise so far.

However, Joe Harris is possibly the team's most important player after the 'Big Three. The Nets will need his tremendous shooting in the postseason, while opposing defenses will try to stop their three superstars.

In the regular season, Harris has shown his incredible ability to shoot and is putting up 14.4 points per game with 51/48.9/73 shooting splits. Among the players on this list, Harris has attempted the most three-pointers per game (6.7) and has made the most threes per game (3.3).

Harris has made 158 triples this season and ranks fifth in the NBA. However, he is the only player in the Top 5 that has made more than 41% of his shots from deep.

#1 Tony Snell - Atlanta Hawks

Tony Snell of the Atlanta Hawks.

Tony Snell is leading the NBA in 3P percentage and is doing so at a record-breaking pace. A 39.5% career shooter from the three-point line, Snell has made 57% of his triples in the 2020-21 NBA season, which is a new record in league history, surpassing Kyle Korver's 53.6% from the 2009-10 NBA season.

Snell has played 34 games for the Atlanta Hawks so far and is averaging 1.4 three-pointers made in just 2.5 attempts per game.

Snell is not a volume shooter, but he has attempted enough triples to qualify among the NBA's best three-point shooters.

Snell made more than 40% of his triples in three of the previous four seasons, but he has been incredible so far from the three-point line.

