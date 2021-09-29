Ranking the top 5 super teams in the NBA heading into the 2021-22 NBA season

Forming a super team with a big 3 nucleus seems to be the best way to contend for the NBA championship. With the probable exception of Dirk Nowitzki’s 2011 Dallas Mavericks, every team in the last decade or so had a legitimate all-star core in the prime of their careers. The 2020-21 Milwaukee Bucks are the latest edition and example of a super team to raise the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of the season.

A trio of superstars does not guarantee an NBA championship. There have been sensational flops before when teams formed a big 3. But having three All-Stars to throw at opposing teams is so much better than one or two. A team with a triumvirate of legitimate scoring threats is harder to contain than a team with a single option. Logic and numbers dictate that a super team has more chances of competing for a crown than a team without one or none at all.

Sunday Ball @sundayballmw 1998-2003 would introdue the Big 3 era of Sam Cassell, Ray Allen & Glenn Robinson. With George Karl at the helm the Bucks would fall one game short of reaching the NBA Finals in 2001 to the Sixers. 1998-2003 would introdue the Big 3 era of Sam Cassell, Ray Allen & Glenn Robinson. With George Karl at the helm the Bucks would fall one game short of reaching the NBA Finals in 2001 to the Sixers. https://t.co/TFxyFVBhFm

With the 2021-22 NBA season opening on October 18, it’s time to take a look at some of the strongest teams in the league currently.

The five super teams that could dominate the NBA this season

#5 The Golden State Warriors are upbeat with Klay Thompson's return

The last time Klay Thompson appeared on the court for a meaningful game, Kevin Durant was still causing Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors serious headaches. KD, of course, is now with the Brooklyn Nets and playing lights out yet again. Klay suffered a torn left ACL during that same final with the Raptors and later a torn right Achilles heel trying to recover from that injury.

The Golden State Warriors have missed the playoffs the entire time Klay Thompson was out with an injury. It underlines just how crucial and important Klay has been in Steve Kerr’s rotation and game plan. He is one of the best catch-and-shoot players the game has ever seen. The Warriors are just a different team with Klay in the lineup.

Stephen Curry led the league in scoring last year and proved he has plenty left in the tank. Draymond Green placed third in the Defensive Player of the Year rankings. If Thompson comes close to his old form, this is a Big 3 that can vault the Golden State Warriors to the top five teams in the league.

#4 The Phoenix Suns will remain a top contender in the West

The 2021 NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks

The Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker and Chris Paul combination was a revelation in the playoffs. Last year’s Western Conference champions deserve a spot in the Top five by virtue of their solid and smart play to come out of the punishing West playoffs. While it’s easy to say that they could have lost to the Los Angeles Lakers if the Purple and Gold were not decimated by injuries, the Suns' performance in the NBA finals more than certified their lofty ranking as an NBA super team.

Antonio Saldivar @UniversalPhe2K The Phoenix Suns big 3 combined for 81 points in their finals debut



CP3: 32 points

Book: 27 points

Ayton: 22 points 🔥 The Phoenix Suns big 3 combined for 81 points in their finals debut



CP3: 32 points

Book: 27 points

Ayton: 22 points 🔥 https://t.co/KBjG4QH5OC

Coming into this season, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton have added a year of playoff battles under their belts. This can only get them better when the postseason arrives. A more experienced Booker and Ayton could potentially be a top duo in the league. Chris Paul running the plays could only highlight what these two can do on the floor. If Paul stays healthy and keeps the bad luck out of his way, the Suns could make another run at the NBA championship.

