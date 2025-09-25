Ranking Warriors' 3 best options to resolve Jonathan Kuminga free agency quickly

The Golden State Warriors are still trying to resolve their contract situation with Jonathan Kuminga, with less than a week left before training camp. The stalemate between the two sides has affected the Warriors' roster construction. The team might start camp with a depleted roster.

Golden State's free agency has been tied to Kuminga's decision, with Al Horford, Seth Curry, Gary Payton II and De'Anthony Melton all expected to sign. But what are the three options for the Warriors and their disgruntled 22-year-old restricted free agent forward?

3 best options to resolve Jonathan Kuminga's free agency

#3. Jonathan Kuminga accepts the qualifying offer

This is the likely outcome of the situation between Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors. Kuminga is willing to bet on himself and play well enough to attract suitors when he hits unrestricted free agency next summer. He'll also have the default no-trade clause, which means he'll be in control where he lands if the Warriors want to trade him next season.

Kuminga has until Oct. 1 to accept the qualifying offer, while the Warriors' training camp begins on Sept. 30. If this scenario happens, Golden State won't get the value they want for the former No. 7 pick.

#2. Offer the 2-year, $45M deal without a team option

Jonathan Kuminga hasn't accepted the Golden State Warriors' offers of two-year and three-year deals because of the team option in the final year. Kuminga wants to control his destiny for free agency, so it makes sense for him to want a player option, or at least a standard contract.

The Warriors are saving money for the 2027 offseason, so they can just settle for the two-year, $45 million deal without an option. Kuminga would be off the books after the 2026-27 season, but it would also give them a sense of control if they want to trade the forward this season or next season.

#1. Trade Jonathan Kuminga to the Sacramento Kings

At least two teams are interested in a sign-and-trade involving Kuminga, the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns. The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that the Kings and Warriors have reopened their negotiations regarding Kuminga.

The Kings' initial offer was a package consisting of Malik Monk and an unprotected first-round pick. However, Monk's deal extends through the 2027-28 season, so the Warriors want to facilitate another trade and send the guard to a third team.

This helps build the Warriors' intent to go after big free agents in 2027. They also get a prized first-round pick in exchange for Kuminga. The player appears to be done with the team anyway, so it could have been better if they had just parted ways with him.

