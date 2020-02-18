Rapper Ice Cube calls out the NBA for copying Big3's rules in the All-Star game

The 2020 All-star game went down on Sunday with a revised format.

The no-game-clock version of the 4th quarter in the All-Star game ended up being a huge success. The usually-lackadaisical marquee matchup was played with high intensity and a newfound drive to win. Players gave their all on both ends of the floor, with Team LeBron coming out victorious eventually.

But it seems that the source for the rule change hasn't been credited appropriately. Rapper Ice Cube, who runs the Big3 basketball league, has a bone to pick with the NBA about the ASG bout.

The decision to play without a running clock is already being implemented in Cube's league, and he didn't let the similarities go unnoticed.

Oh really? Where should I send my invoice? https://t.co/eJnJbjyx03 — Ice Cube (@icecube) February 16, 2020

The no-clock rule meant the teams were gunning for a target score of 157. Cube outlined the basis for the credit he is due in a follow-up tweet:

"The forward thinking of ⁦@thebig3 is taking our credit for helping the ⁦@NBA make the 4thQ of yesterday’s ASG one to remember. Many will try to pull the Elam Rule out their asses, but we proved in 2017 that no game clock is the future. #nogarbageminutes."

The forward thinking of ⁦@thebig3⁩ is taking our credit for helping the ⁦@NBA⁩ make the 4thQ of yesterday’s ASG one to remember. Many will try to pull the Elam Rule out their asses, but we proved in 2017 that no game clock is the future. #nogarbageminutes pic.twitter.com/P5gzizxTvD — Ice Cube (@icecube) February 17, 2020

Along with entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, Ice Cube established the Big3 league in 2017. Currently in its fourth season, the league has hosted players like Joe Johnson, Rashard Lewis, Jason Terry, Stephen Jackson and more.