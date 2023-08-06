Rapper Ice Cube planning to add team in London to increase Big3 viewership: All you need to know

Prominent rapper and founder of Big3, Ice Cube, is on the ropes after losing major viewership.

The 3-on-3 basketball league has found significant success within six years of existence, thanks to appearances from former NBA stars and other well-known local ballers and celebrities. However, due to the competition, the rapper's league has lost a huge chunk of viewership in the long run.

As a result, Ice Cube is now thinking of ways to increase Big3's traction globally. According to sources, the league's founder plans on adding a team from London as it could help bring in new following from other parts of the globe.

Gary Washburn from Boston Globe reported that Big3 is currently encountering challenges as Ice Cube perceives the NBA to consider his league as a competitor. As a result, the 54-year-old rapper alleges that the NBA has urged sponsors and major networks like ESPN to overlook the Big3, leading to hurdles in its growth and success.

Locating Big3 highlights or scores on television proves to be a challenging task, almost as if the league has been overlooked or disregarded. The rapper is troubled by the absence of recognition for a league that boasts renowned basketball personalities like Julius Erving, Lisa Leslie, Gary Payton, and Rick Barry, along with talented players such as Joe Johnson, Jason Richardson, and Michael Beasley.

All you need to know about Ice Cube's Big3

Ice Cube's BIG3

In 2017, rapper and actor Ice Cube embarked on a revolutionary journey that would forever change the landscape of professional basketball. He founded the Big3 basketball league, a groundbreaking venture that brought together former NBA players and provided fans with a fresh and exciting approach to the sport they love.

The league's inaugural season tipped off in June 2017, featuring eight teams, with rosters filled with iconic former NBA stars. From Julius Erving and Gary Payton to Allen Iverson and Rashard Lewis, the Big3's roster was a who's who of basketball legends, enticing fans with the prospect of watching their favorite players lace up their sneakers once more.

The game structure is crafted to highlight skill, strategy, and individual flair. Emphasizing half-court play and a distinctive set of rules, the Big3 cultivates a fast-paced and electrifying competition that captivates spectators. Notably, the league's incorporation of a four-point shot, extending beyond the NBA three-point line, injects even more thrill and enthusiasm into every matchup.

Through his passion and entrepreneurial spirit, Ice Cube has breathed new life into the world of basketball and created an inspiring platform for former NBA players to showcase their skills. The Big3 has not only rekindled fans' love for the game but has also provided athletes with an opportunity to relish the spotlight once more.

