Listing Ray Allen's 3 best playoff games in terms of three-pointers made

Ray Allen is an NBA legend who made his debut in 1996. In his 18 years with the league, he won two NBA Championships and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. Throughout his career, Ray Allen played for four franchises, winning titles with the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. His best years came alongside team-mates Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, forming a “Big Three” for the Celtics.

Ray Allen was one of the few from his era to shoot efficiently from deep, averaging 40% in 18 seasons. He currently sits on top of the all-time three-pointers made list with 2,973 makes. But he will soon be dethroned by Stephen Curry, who is 16 three-pointers away from beating the record. Stephen Curry’s count stands at 2,958 three-pointers. While Ray Allen still holds the record, let’s take a look at his best playoff games in terms of three-pointers made.

#3 Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8 three-pointers (2010)

On June 6th, 2010, the Boston Celtics were going into Game 2 of the 2010 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. They lost Game 1 and had to make sure Game 2 went their way. Ray Allen shot lights-out, making 7 three-pointers in the first-half. He tallied 32 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in the game.

The Boston Celtics came out victorious after a 31-22 fourth quarter, tying the series at one a piece. Ray Allen finished the game with 8 three-pointers from 11 attempts, scoring an efficient 72.7% from deep. His catch-and-shoot game kept the Celtics in the game before a big fourth quarter. The Celtics went on to win the game 103-94.

#2 Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls, 9 three-pointers (2009)

In the 2009 NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics faced the 7th seed Chicago Bulls in the first round. On April 30th 2009, Ray Allen put up a career-high 51 points in Game 6, making 18 of his 32 attempted field goals. He made 9 out of 18 attempted three-pointers in a triple over-time fixture and was clinical on the defensive end as well.

Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop Ray Allen turns in a cold blooded 51-point masterpiece in the 2009 NBA playoffs 🔥



The off ball movement, the textbook release and shooting stroke + staying calm under pressure is so elite here. Ray Allen turns in a cold blooded 51-point masterpiece in the 2009 NBA playoffs 🔥 The off ball movement, the textbook release and shooting stroke + staying calm under pressure is so elite here. https://t.co/bzbwPSwncy

In addition to his scoring, Ray Allen recorded 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. Despite having one of his best playoff performances, Ray Allen couldn’t help the Celtics end the series that night. John Salmons and Derrick Rose of the Chicago Bulls combined to score 63 points to win the game 128-127. However, the Celtics did go on to win Game 7 and progressed to the next round.

#1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 9 three-pointers (2001)

In the 2000-01 season, Ray Allen played his fifth season with the Milwaukee Bucks. They finished the regular season with a 50-32 record and held the second seed. In the Eastern Conference Finals, the Bucks faced the Allen Iverson led Philadelphia 76ers and the series was decided only in Game 7. On June 1st, 2001, the Milwaukee Bucks went into Game 6, facing elimination and played the first-half with intensity.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Ray Allen’s playoff run in 2001:



• 1st round: 24.5p, 4.5r, 5.8a, 2.5s

55% FG, 57% 3PT, 92% FT



• 2nd round: 23.4p, 4.0r, 7.0a

45% FG, 42% 3PT, 86% FT



• 3rd round: 27.1p, 3.3r, 5.4a

56% FG, 51% 3PT, 97% FT



Imagine him in today’s NBA 🔥 Ray Allen’s playoff run in 2001:• 1st round: 24.5p, 4.5r, 5.8a, 2.5s55% FG, 57% 3PT, 92% FT• 2nd round: 23.4p, 4.0r, 7.0a45% FG, 42% 3PT, 86% FT• 3rd round: 27.1p, 3.3r, 5.4a56% FG, 51% 3PT, 97% FTImagine him in today’s NBA 🔥 https://t.co/N0AZWDfo3n

Also Read Article Continues below

Ray Allen scored 41 points in the fixture, averaging 69.2% from deep. He made 9 of his 13 attempted three-pointers to lead the team in scoring. Allen Iverson outscored Ray Allen, recording 46 points, but the Milwaukee Bucks won Game 6 by a ten-point margin, forcing Game 7.

Edited by David Nyland