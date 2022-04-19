"Real defense being played in these playoffs" - Paolo Banchero chimes in on NBA playoff action as he gears up for the 2022 draft

Duke Blue Devils freshman star Paolo Banchero recently took to Twitter to comment on the opening round of this year's NBA Playoffs. He expressed his admiration for the level of defense teams are playing. Banchero stated:

"real defense being played in these playoffs"

Banchero is expected to be one of the top selections in the 2022 NBA Draft.

After an impressive year for the Blue Devils, Banchero has garnered interest from numerous front offices. His offensive ability projects to become a dangerous asset at the NBA level.

It's safe to say that Banchero is already starting to prepare for the NBA. He has his eyes set on competing with some of the best professional basketball players in the world next year.

With the NCAA season officially over, it's a popular time of the year for prospects to prepare for the upcoming pre-draft process. That even includes taking in some of the playoffs.

Duke freshman Paolo Banchero eyes the 2022 NBA Draft

Basketball fans around the world will be anxiously awaiting this year's draft lottery to see which teams will be picking near the top of the 2022 NBA Draft.

One player watching closely will be Duke freshman Paolo Banchero, who is expected to be a potential top-three selection this year. It didn't take long for Banchero to make his presence felt in college.

At 6'10", 250 pounds, Banchero overpowers his opponents with his unique combination of strength and offensive versatility.

A potential multi-level scorer at the next level, Banchero has the footwork and outside shooting to give opposing defenses nightmares.

Banchero went on to post averages of 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this year. He also shot 47.8% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range.

The 2022 NBA Draft class features a number of players who could find themselves in the running for the first overall selection. Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Auburn's Jabari Smith are also in the conversation for the top pick.

Banchero will be motivated throughout the pre-draft process to show NBA decision makers that he deserves to be the top selection.

Heading into the 2022 draft lottery, the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons all have the best chance at securing a top-three selection. Each team will find themselves in a position to secure a top player in this year's draft.

